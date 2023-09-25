Satta-Berrettini golden couple of tennis. But watch out for Rune and Caroline Donzella

The most beautiful couple in tennis? Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini have been at the top of the ideal rankings for several months now (big protagonists in the days of Milan Fashion Week 2023 of the past few days and then Saturday night to the tunes of Marracash at the La Maura Hippodrome with his Marrageddon Festival which was a success with the public).

On an ideal podium it is difficult to forget Stefano Tsitsipas and his beautiful colleague Paula Badosa. But in these hours the world of gossip about the ATP champions is boiling over Holger Rune. The 20-year-old Dane, number 4 in the world, seems to have made it official with Caroline Donzella.

The winner of the 2023 Paris Master 1000 he shared a series of photos on social media and among them there is a video in which he is walking hand in hand with the girl (who sent a kiss to all the fans).

“A bit of everything from this week. A good recovery and I finally feel healthy again. Thanks to everyone who helped me get back on the pitch this week. Now we’re off to China, looking ahead”, commented the current world number 4 in view of the next events that await him on the ATP circuit.





Who is Caroline Donzella

Caroline Donzella she is a 25 year old model and influencer Italian (born in Genoa) with Dutch mother, resident in the Principality of Monaco and graduated from IUM (International University of Monaco), in the past had a history with theCagliari striker (on loan from Monza), Andrea Petagna.

