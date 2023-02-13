Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, the showgirl’s words to Verissimo

Melissa Satta is at the center of the gossip in recent weeks, for his relationship with Matthew Berrettini. After being spotted at the Forum to follow theOlympia Milan in the Euroleague (with post-game sushi), then at the San Siro for the Inter-Milan derby. In the past few hours, the tennis player was at the showigirl’s birthday party (with a kiss on the cheek when cutting the cake).

Melissa Sattafresh from the end of the story with Matthias Rivetti (and after the divorce with Kevin Prince Boateng), spoke to Verissimo (for the first time he brought his son on TV Maddox) of his present. The name of Matthew Berrettini it is never spoken.

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, “Are you single?”. Silvia Toffanin’s question

Silvia Toffanin gives her the assist («now you dabble between forehands and backhands!), Melissa Satta however he half bolts: “I don’t know every time I think I’ve found the right one then it ends up not being like that. Let’s see… better not to talk about it”. La Satta has clear ideas about what she is looking for: “I want to share my life with another person. It doesn’t have to be an obsession, though”.







Silvia Toffanin presses: “But then you’re single?”. Melissa Satta roll your eyes, smile and… “I do not have anything to say”. Soon after he enters the studio Maddox. “He is the real prince of the house”.

