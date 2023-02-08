Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, love at the top. Gossip

The love story between Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini it really seems to be going great. Not only the “public” outing on Sunday evening at the San Siro for the Inter-Milan derby (even their first sighting was sporting: al Forum to see Olimpia Milano in the Euroleague), other gossiping revelations come from Chi. Let’s see what the magazine by Mondadori directed by Alfonso Signorini writes about Satta-Berettini couple.

Melissa Satta presents Maddox to Matteo Berrettini. Gossip

Matteo Berrettini met Maddox the son of Melissa Satta (and Kevin Prince Boateng). “The most important event was the meeting between Melissa Maddox’s son and Matteo: the fact that the couple decided on this step marks a further acceleration of the love story. No fleeting flirting, on the contrary. Melissa and Matteo are building the foundations of a relationship that wants to last. The two now don’t want to keep secrets precisely because they have serious intentions “, writes Chi.





Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini: lunch in Flavio Briatore’s restaurant and the Inter-Milan derby. Gossip

And before going to see the Inter-Milan derbythe weekly magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini tells the weekend by Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini: “Let’s start from the previous day: it’s Saturday evening when the tennis player leaves his hotel with the brother Jacobtwo years younger, and some friends in a safe van, pick up Melissa and go all together to dine in the Navigli area. Before midnight they leave the Navigli, they have a drink, but they don’t stay long from her, shortly after the two go to her house from where they don’t come out again until lunchtime. And here we are on Sunday: half hidden by the hood of the sweatshirt he, sunglasses and her cap, they head together to lunch in Flavio Briatore’s restaurant. There, waiting for them, there are a couple of friends and her son, Maddox. Lunch flows in the name of joy, Melissa and Matteo do not hide their complicity, without exaggerating, however, given the presence of the child”.

