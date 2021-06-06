The Satse nursing union underlined in a statement that “the consecutive records achieved in the vaccination campaign of the population against Codvid-19 have names and surnames, those of the 160 nurses who make it possible in the Region of Murcia By putting all your effort and commitment to administer the vaccine to the largest number of people in the shortest time possible.

The nursing union stresses that “the positive evolution of the campaign throughout the State, once the necessary vaccines are supplied, is mainly due to the excellent work carried out by the nurses of the different health services.”

Likewise, the union recalls that “the nurses not only limit themselves to administering the vaccine, but they are the health professionals responsible for planning, receiving and monitoring the corresponding doses, in addition to monitoring any adverse effect or reaction that the person may have and serving them with agility and solvency if necessary. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, nurses have been vaccinating, even outside of their ordinary working hours, be it in the afternoons, weekends or holidays, with the sole objective of expediting the campaign as much as possible. and to achieve the desired percentage of immunization so that all of us can regain the long-awaited normalcy ».

Satse emphasizes that “the current vaccination campaign against Covid-19 has once again demonstrated the fundamental and essential work carried out by nurses within our health system to respond to the care and attention needs of any patient or citizen throughout his life.

For this reason, the trade union organization calls on the different competent health administrations “a clear and express recognition of the decisive work carried out by nurses in a context such as the current one so hard and complex and that better and safer work environments are fostered.”

«If we want to reach the end of summer with 70% of the immunized population in our country, the months of June, July and August will be crucial and we will require that there are enough nurses to continue vaccinating at the right rate, as well as enough vaccinations to be able to do it, ”says Satse, pointing out that there are still many unemployed nurses who can be hired so that the endowments are adequate in all the autonomous communities.