The Nursing Union, Satse, drew up a bill that includes more than 50 measures and specific actions to “fight in a joint, coordinated and effective manner against the physical and verbal violence that all health professionals, especially nurses, continue to suffer in times of pandemic». Satse emphasizes that the “serious problem of violence in the health field, which affects eight out of ten nurses, is still very present in the current difficult times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with new episodes of verbal attacks being frequently registered , such as insults or threats, and also of a physical nature, such as pushing, punching or hitting ».

Faced with this unfortunate reality, “and after verifying that the different competent health administrations continue to act against this problem in an uncoordinated and ineffective manner, Satse reiterates the need to have a rule at the state level that forces all of them to prioritize the fight against this scourge that affects the physical and emotional integrity of people who dedicate themselves with all their effort and commitment to serving and caring for others.

According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, about 3,000 nurses reported having been attacked in 2018, which constitutes a very small part of the registered cases for the union because many professionals do not take the step of reporting what happened.

In order to avoid any attack on a healthcare professional, Satse proposes, among other measures of a structural nature, «generalize 24-hour video surveillance systems in corridors and waiting rooms and admission of health centers, as well as the sound alarm devices in the consultations, and that the lighting is optimal in any room of the center ».

Among the measures of an active nature, the trade union organization points out the inclusion in the patient’s medical history of their antecedents as an active subject of sanitary violence, if applicable, and, among those of an organizational nature, reduce waiting times, guarantee an adequate and safe ratio of patients per nurse and implement a duly protocolized organization system for patients and their families.

Likewise, the Nursing Union defends that nurses attend, with the pertinent security measures, to those patients with a history of an act of violence and that they are accompanied by the security forces if they have to provide assistance in the homes of patients convicted of commit these kinds of acts.

On the other hand, the trade union organization is committed to creation of the figure of the delegate of prevention against violence in the health field, which would be part of the Center’s Health and Safety Committee and which would be in charge of monitoring compliance with the measures put in place, as well as demanding them if they were not being carried out properly.

Once a case of aggression has been registered, the Nursing Union proposes, among other measures, the implementation of a specific service in charge of providing psychological support to the victim, as well as making available to the nurse a service in charge of processing directly with the Public Prosecutor the complaint that he may present.

Finally, in the field of public administration, Satse advocates that the regional health service be prosecuted as a private prosecution in open criminal cases, and that the victim of a proven case of health violence can request transfer to a square or placed in a different center, service or unit.