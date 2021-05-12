The regional secretary general of Satse Murcia, José Antonio Blaya Rueda.

Have the historic demands of the profession been met or continue to be ignored in the wake of the widespread clamor during the health crisis?

The historical demands of the profession continue to really be ignored. Year after year, we request that there be a human resources plan of the Murcian Health Service, to know which categories are deficient and to remedy and which are oversized. This does not interest the regional government or the health administration, as it would be to accept in our case the large deficit we have of nurses, midwives and physios. In addition, it is necessary to improve working conditions and have time within the working day for planning, research and training. Issues all of them that, even in the 21st century, are done outside the working day, taking time away from the professional in their family conciliation, quite the opposite that happens with other groups.

How would you define the role nurses are playing in vaccination programs?

“They play a fundamental and historical role in vaccination, because they have turned to society by parking their family life”

They are playing a fundamental and historical role. Historical because it is committed to society, without caring about vaccinating on Saturdays, Sundays or holidays, parking their family life, and they do it knowingly that they do it outside of current legislation. With the old legislation, the user before getting vaccinated must go to his family doctor to authorize the vaccination and take that confirmation to the nursing professional; steps that are eliminated with the new legislation, which the administration has not implemented yet, by which the user can directly go to get vaccinated. It shows that, when interested, the health administration and the government look the other way, and kick the legislation.

A nurse inoculates a woman with the Covid vaccine.

What are the barriers to remove to break the glass ceiling and have more women in positions of responsibility?

«There are communities with nurses in positions of responsibility; in the Region of Murcia they are vetoed »

In the case of Murcia, let the regional government see and believe once and for all that nursing is prepared and highly qualified to occupy senior management positions with much more responsibility. In other communities we have nurses occupying positions in general directorates, vice-ministries and area managers, with excellent results in costs, in effectiveness and with impeccable management. In our community, these positions are banned from nursing and are exclusively for doctors for the simple fact of being doctors, and that’s what it looks like to us. Spending increases year after year and the management in some health areas is worthwhile. If our health system fails, it will not be because of the infirmary.

What steps should be taken in the Region of Murcia so that nursing care is of higher quality and more complete?

Let us work and accept our projects. Both medicine and nursing are two autonomous and independent disciplines, but they have to work together for the good of the citizen, one without the other cannot subsist within our health system. We have been asking for a general direction of care for many years and a few months ago they granted a general sub-direction. That has been granting something to grant, without criteria. The General Directorate of Care has to have its own structure, with two general sub-directorates: one to attend to all hospital policy and the other, all the issues of health centers, urgencies and emergencies and a coordinator must depend on this sub-directorate / a school nurse.

What improvements can nursing bring to the health system to make it stronger, more cohesive and effective in the face of future health emergencies?

That nursing occupies management positions and is found in all decision-making forums, on board of directors. Before transfers, nursing participated in all management councils and committees, at the highest level with a voice. Today the voice of nursing is silenced in these forums.

What initiatives does Satse carry out to promote the importance of the profession among the younger population?

The nursing profession is a vocational profession. At Satse, and through our Funden foundation, we carry out courses, workshops and congresses so that our graduates and young people update their knowledge and are up-to-date in the techniques and forms of action.

The figure of the school nurse is a reference within the school accessible to all members.

Is the figure of the school nurse now more essential in educational centers?

“The figure of school nursing is necessary, due to the pandemic and the prevention of pathologies”

The figure of the school nurse is now much more necessary in our educational centers. For two reasons, the first due to the pandemic. The nursing professional is a health authority within the center and has to monitor, that all preventive measures of Covid-19 are met, and, in addition, in case of suspicion or that a student has a fever, start the protocol at the at the same time that it gives knowledge to the health authorities. Second, it must carry out the school nursing program, attending to the prevention of possible pathologies in children and contribute to the healthy child program.