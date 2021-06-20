The Satse Nursing Union in Murcia insists on the importance of implanting in the Community the figure of the school nurse for, among other things, prevent and detect ‘bullying’ or school harassment for the new school year 2021-2022.

Satse emphasizes that the presence of a nurse in all the educational centers of the Region, next year, would guarantee effective compliance with the Law for the Comprehensive Protection of Children and Adolescents against Violence, since, in addition to carrying out work of early detection and assistance, could ccollaborate in the education and training of all students to avoid future cases.

Recently, the association ‘Tolerance 0 to Bullying’ warned that the coronavirus pandemic has displaced bullying from classrooms to social media, “Staying out of control and invisivilizing”, for which he has urged to continue “making visible and fighting” against this scourge.

In addition, according to a study by the platform ‘Educar es todo y Totto’, which has had the support of the association ‘No al acoso Escolar’ (Nace), one in four Murcian students admit to having suffered bullying or ‘bullying’, and in most cases through teasing, insults or physical attacks.

It also worries the percentage of minors who admit that they did not receive adequate support of the teachers or the educational center, since one out of every three students in the Region claims to have been helped by a teacher and only 25% by the management of the school or institute.

Therefore, from Satse Murcia reiterates that, in addition to carrying out early detection and assistance to affected children or young people, the school nurse could collaborate in the education and training of all students to avoid future cases of abuse, mistreatment , cyberbullying, sexual harassment or other forms of violence.

In this sense, Satse considers that an education and training that includes aspects as important as respect for the dignity and rights of all people, gender equality, family diversity or food education should be promoted in all educational centers. and nutritional and affective sexual character.

For this reason, the union organization stresses that the school nurse, by qualification and skills, could collaborate with the management of the center and the teaching team in the implementation and realization of different training activities that affect all the issues that can avoid future abusive situations.

In the same way, the school nurse could collaborate directly with the person who is designated as ‘Coordinator of welfare and protection’, to carry out some functions that the Law entrusts to him, such as promoting training plans on prevention, early detection and protection of children and adolescents, aimed at both the staff working in the centers and the students, promoting measures that ensure the maximum well-being of the students, informing the center staff about the existing prevention and protection protocols and communicating to the Forces and State Security Bodies any situation that requires it.

With regard to the health field, Satse Murcia highlights that nurses perform a very important task when it comes to detecting early when a child or adolescent may be suffering any type of violence towards their person and, based on to the existing protocols involved to attend and care for the victim and avoid new similar situations in the future.