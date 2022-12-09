THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, December 9, 2022, 08:21



The Nursing Union, Satse, will undertake a new strategy of institutional and political pressure so that public health nurses and physiotherapists “recover what has been stolen from them since 2010 due to the cut in part of their extraordinary payments, and which represents some 7,500 euros for each professional”, as explained by this organization in a statement.

Satse recalls that the Government decreed in June 2010 that the salaries of public employees suffered a reduction of 5% in annual terms, which in the case of nurses and physiotherapists was almost 7%, and, in addition, “imposed a severe cut in their extra pay. These health professionals stopped receiving 27% of the total amount of each of the two extraordinary payments they receive each year, adds the union. Specifically, they lost more than 300 euros in 2010 and 600 in 2011 and subsequent years, reaching a total amount to date of around 7,500 euros for each affected professional.

«Nurses and physiotherapists in public health have been suffering since 2010 the consequences of an economic crisis that they did not cause and, twelve years later, they continue to suffer different cuts that have seriously damaged their family finances and their standard of living. There has been a setback in their rights and working conditions that has placed them 25 years ago, “they point out from the union organization.

For this reason, Satse demands from the current Executive of Pedro Sánchez that the corresponding legal and regulatory modifications be made to put an end to the cuts suffered in the extraordinary payments of these professionals, and that, from now on, they are paid in full. “It is something that should be reflected immediately in the next General State Budgets,” they indicate from the professional union.