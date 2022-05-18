EFQ Murcia Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:10



The Satse Murcia Nursing Union celebrates International Nurses Day this year with caution, when the moments experienced during the serious Covid-19 pandemic still persist. Despite the fact that many want to forget and turn the page, the union highlights, “nurses look to the future with the prudence and caution of those who know well the consequences of a health crisis such as the one suffered in the last two years.”

Nurses and nurses celebrate this day wanting to look at the future as what it can and should be: an opportunity for change. “A shock to improve, to learn and rectify and to work together with the ultimate goal of building and supporting the health that we all deserve and need,” adds the union.

Thus, he recalls that nurses are a pillar, reference and engine of the health system, “health agents, but also wealth and progress for our society.” For this reason, Satse Murcia values ​​the “essential” and “decisive work” in improving the health and comprehensive well-being of people “by providing excellent care based on scientific evidence, research and professional experience.”

“We need greater public, political and social support to continue advancing,” he claims.



Union and participation



And it will do so by taking to the streets and showing, in a united and participatory manner, what it is and what it does, defends Satse, “to denounce that our working and professional conditions have suffered a significant deterioration in recent years”, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have heard many commitments and promises from all public administrations and political parties in the worst of the pandemic, but unfortunately our situation has not improved,” he criticizes. “We need greater support and public, political and social recognition in order to continue advancing further”, both professionally and at work, for the well-being and global health of all.

Satse emphasizes that “we are at a decisive moment for the development of all the actions and measures that allow us to improve the attention and care that we provide to people” in health centers, hospitals and other health and socio-health centers.

«We were, are and will be the engine of a health system that must function at full capacity»



“We want nothing more than to be able to work with sufficient means and resources in safe and healthy environments that allow us to carry out our work without overload, tension and terrible and precarious conditions, which, in the end, have a negative impact on our health and safety and on the of patients”, highlights the Nursing Union in Murcia.

commendable work



“We are tired, saturated and discouraged, after verifying that our public and political leaders have already forgotten everything that was promised to improve health and its professionals”, but also “we are very proud of our assistance and care work before and during the pandemic”, they stress.

“We were, are and will continue to be the engine of a health system that must work at full capacity to generate more health, more wealth and more progress,” they point out from the union organization.

But, adds Satse, “we want to work on a health system that has, at all times, sufficient means and resources so that patients and the whole of the public are treated and cared for in an excellent way, without waiting, without cuts and without added problems, and, today, this is not possible and we will not give up our efforts to achieve it for the common good of all”.

Thus, on International Nurses Day 2022, the Satse Murcia Nursing Union insists on its message: “We need to be more and work in better conditions to achieve a healthy, sustainable, equitable, inclusive and innovative future.”