The Nursing Union Satse Murcia considers that the incorporation of schoolchildren into the classrooms, after the announcement of the beginning of presence in Infant and Primary in the near future, “must be accompanied by the total incorporation of the school nurse in each educational center.”

“The incorporation of this key health figure in the classroom has been announced, but there is still a lack of full development of this measure and the immediate incorporation of nurses to educational centers”, has indicated the regional secretary general of Satse in Murcia, José Antonio Blaya.

The Nursing Union maintains that the school nurse it has a “fundamental” role in the care of minors, both in care and immediate attention to any type of accident that may arise or the monitoring of children who have chronic and acute diseases. He is also a key figure “for the prevention and dissemination of anti-Covid hygienic measures.”

In addition to epidemiological surveillance, “important at this time in cases of detection and monitoring of children who may be in contact or who may suffer from Covid-19”, defends the regional secretary general of Satse in Murcia.

Satse Murcia underlines that “having a nurse in an educational center favors the tranquility and security of parents, who know that their children are in the hands of qualified professionals who can attend to them in the event of any unforeseen event.”

Thus, it communicates that any interested parent can find on the web ‘nurseescolarya.es’ a model letter to convey their concern to the corresponding Health and Education counselors for “the lack of these health professionals in the educational centers of their Community to attend , take care of and protect their children.

Satse Murcia It also recalls that both the Spanish Constitution and the Convention on the Rights of the Child “recognize the right to the protection of the health of children and establish that the full application of the child’s right to the enjoyment of the highest possible level must be ensured. of health, developing, in addition, a preventive health care ».