Martin Satriano has said no to the loan to Dinamo Zagreb. Everything was fine with the Croatians, but in his last season at Empoli the striker preferred to return to Brest where he had already been from January to June 2022, collecting 16 appearances and scoring 4 goals between Ligue 1 and the French Cup. The agreement between the two companies has already been reached and the documents will be sorted out in the next few hours. Then the 2001 class will fly to France, undergo medical examinations and the deal will become official.