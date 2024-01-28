In recent months there has been a lot of talk about layoffs and someone remembered the words spoken by Satoru Iwata during an interview dating back over ten years ago, when the late Nintendo president explained how, in his opinion, they were not a solution.

“About the because we haven't reduced staffI can say that it is certainly true that this business experiences its ups and downs cyclically and that the ideal would be to make profits even in the most difficult periods, so as to return them to investors and keep the share value high”, he told Iwata era.

“We should therefore cut unnecessary costs and pursue an efficient approach. I also know that some companies advertise their restructuring as a way to improve financial performance by laying off a certain number of employees, but Nintendo operates differently.”

“Our employees contribute significantly in their respective fields, so I think we would fire a bunch of employees it would not help strengthen our business in the long term”, continued the president of Nintendo, who passed away in 2015.