If there is a character that can overshadow the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen in his own series, that’s his teacher, Satoru Gojo.

We don’t just mean scale of power, because boy is this professor strong: the most powerful enemies, at least in the first season of the anime, were (literally) swept away by him.

There are also other aspects in which it surpasses Itadori, and that’s because of the tremendous charisma he wastes on stage.

Satoru Gojo has fans inside and outside of Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo He is a very nice character on stage. He is always joking, and he speaks clearly and frankly. If something does not seem to him, he says it and nothing else. He does not care in the least the rank or position of the person in front of him.

Perhaps for the same reason he is unbearable to his superiors. When he is with his students, he relaxes a lot, and there was no lack of the opportunity to see him wearing a skirt that Nobara Kugisaki. Virtually everyone likes him.

Jujutsu Kaisen anime ended without disappointing fans

But when the moment of truth comes, Satoru Gojo it is deadly efficient. The Curses High-level players face an experienced, skilled rival who can turn things around in their favor.

Unleashing Gojo its power is as if the enemy were fighting against the vastness of space. Especially when it shows its eyes. It is something that reminds you how terrible it is to fight someone in the style of Virgo Shaka in the manga and anime of Saint Seiya.

This cosplay sticks to the style of this grandmaster

That partly explains its great popularity, and because of that, there is no shortage of cosplays inspired by him. Like the one we bring you now, a contribution from cosplayer Venture_Bros.

Technically, it is very easy to play this character because his outfit is simple. A black cloth band around the eyes, and an outfit of the same color help a lot. The most complicated thing is his hair, white and raised. But this person did an acceptable job.

He also incorporated pupil lenses to recreate the eyes of Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. That is one of the characteristics of this character, since they are of a light blue color.

They have a supernatural appearance, giving an impression of vastness or eternity. As can be seen in the images we share, the cosplayer is recreating some moments from the anime. Many are waiting for a second season, but nothing is confirmed.

Fountain.



