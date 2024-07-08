Satnam Sigh, the farm worker friend reveals everything: “We were shouting hospital, hospital. But the owner…”

The tragedy that occurred in Cisterna di Latina on June 19th, where the Indian labourer Satnam, continues to dominate the news Sigh due to the consequences of the amputation of an arm And died. An incident that later led to Antonello’s arrest Lovatothe owner of the agricultural company for which Satnam worked illegally, accused of wilful homicide. The medical-legal consultancy has ascertained that the Indian, who died from the copious blood lossif he had been rescued promptly, he would most likely have saved. The worker’s conditions after the accident were so serious that it was clear that a timely assistance. Satnam’s friend and colleague Tarjit recounts the tragic moments of the accident and reveals how his employer behaved immediately after.

“The owner said – the farm worker reveals to La Repubblica – he’s dead, I don’t know where to throw him“. Soni, Satnam’s companion, implored us: “Breathe, feel“. Antonello went closer to Satnam and understood that he was alive. But he said the ambulance wouldn’t come to the countryside. I called my cousin on the phone, he speaks better Italian. I put it on speakerphone. He too: “You have to take Satnam to the hospital“. The master took the body and he took him to the van screaming, “Open up, open up.” No one did, so I ran to open the rear door. I thought he was taking him to the hospital. There were lots of boxes in the van, wooden and plastic. I went in to push them forward, then I went out the right door. Lovato had put Satnam in and Soni, his partner, had also gotten in. He closed it and got behind the wheel. I stayed down. I didn’t see who had taken the arm. I learned that he had left Satnam’s body under his apartment“.