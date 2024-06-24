Dead laborer, autopsy on Satnam Singh: “He also died due to hemorrhage. He could have been saved”

Satnam Singh could have been saved. The 31-year-old Indian who was the victim of an accident at work in Latina and abandoned on the street in front of his house died of bleeding according to what emerges from the first results of the autopsy. The man had lost an arm and suffered severe lacerations to his legs while working on machinery. If he had been rescued promptly, he probably could have been saved. The owner of the company is under investigation by the Latina prosecutor’s office who is prosecuting for the crimes of failure to provide assistance and manslaughter. The police commissioner of the province of Latina, after the positive opinion of the Latina prosecutor’s office, issued a residence permit for special protection reasons (article 18 of the Consolidated Law on Immigration) to Singh’s widow.

The condemnation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is harsh on the death of the laborer. “These are inhumane acts that do not belong to the Italian people, and I hope that this barbarism will be harshly punished”, underlined the Prime Minister during the CDM meeting after expressing her condolences and that of the entire government for the tragic disappearance and his closeness to the 31-year-old’s wife, family and loved ones.

Mattarella’s warning against gangmastering. Speaking in Solferino at the celebrations for the 160th anniversary of the Italian Red Cross, the President of the Republic spoke of the tragedy of “the young Satnam Singh, an immigrant worker who died, having been refused help and assistance, after yet another accident at work”. “Serious and extraneous episodes and behaviors such as that which occurred three days ago clash against the great civilization of Italy”, said the Head of State, speaking of “a form of work which manifests itself with inhuman characteristics and which is part of a phenomenon – which surfaces not infrequently – of exploitation of the work of the weakest and most defenseless, with illegal and cruel methods and conditions. A phenomenon which, with rigor and firmness, must be opposed everywhere, totally eliminated and sanctioned, avoiding providing the erroneous and unacceptable impression that it is tolerated, ignoring it”.