Satlas is an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by the Allen Institute for AI that allows users to explore and analyze changes taking place on Earth through AI-annotated satellite images. The platform uses monthly geospatial data to reveal changes in various aspects such as marine infrastructure, renewable energy infrastructure and tree cover, and currently offers three data products updated monthly: marine infrastructurewhich includes the locations of offshore wind turbines and oil rigs; renewable energy infrastructure, which includes the locations of solar and wind farms; And tree coverwhich includes areas of forest cover loss and gain.

From a scientific point of view, Satlas represents ainnovation in the field of machine vision applied to the domain of satellite images. The AI ​​models in the platform process freely available satellite images captured by the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellites, and these images cover most of the planet every week, but are low-resolution, making them difficult to interpret even for human beings. humans.

Satlas leverages the latest advances in AI to best process images in this domain to produce a variety of geospatial data products that it makes freely available.

The AI ​​models featured in the platform are pre-trained on a new large-scale remote sensing dataset called Satlas Pretrain. This vast dataset contains over 30TB of images with 302 million tags covering 137 different categories, from tree cover and crop fields to wind farms and oil wells. Pre-training on SatlasPretrain teaches AI models to understand geographically and seasonally diverse satellite imagery, and the dataset appeared at International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV) 2023.

The AI ​​models in Satlas are then refined on high-quality training datasets that are manually labeled for each geospatial data product. In practice, you use multiple steps of refinement, testing, and further labeling to progressively improve the accuracy of your models, after which your models use state-of-the-art machine learning architectures and training methods. They take as input a sequence of the three most recent satellite images captured at each location, with each image being passed through a neural network called Swin Transformer to extract features.

These features are then combined via maximum temporal pooling, and passed to task-specific neural heads to make the final predictions.

How accurate Satlas data is and how it is viewed from an eitco perspective

The accuracy of the data generated by the AI ​​models in Satlas is made available in a data validation report that provides a continent breakdown of the accuracy of each geospatial data product. We also show examples of data limitations, including bad and missing data, but in general, model-generated data have high accuracybut AI systems are never perfect and several factors tend to degrade performance.

From an ethical point of view, Satlas presents both opportunities and challenges for environmental and social monitoring of the planet. On the one hand, it offers a free and accessible source of geospatial data which can be used by researchers, policy makers, journalists, educators and citizens to discover and communicate the changes taking place on the Earthalso can help raise awareness and inform the public about important topics such as climate change, deforestation, sustainable development and food security.

Finally, it can too provide a database for the development of innovative applications and services that exploit AI to analyze satellite images.

On the other hand, it also raises some ethical issues related to the privacy, security, accountability and transparency of AI-generated geospatial data. Satlas could potentially violate the privacy of individuals and groups who live or operate in areas monitored by satellite images, especially if the data is combined with other sources of information, such as it could also expose critical or sensitive infrastructure to security risks that are detected by AI models, especially if the data is used by malicious actors.

Also, it might create problems of accountability and transparency regarding the quality and reliability of AI-generated geospatial data, especially if the data is used to make important decisions or influence public opinion.

To address these ethical challenges, Satlas should take steps to protect the privacy and security of individuals involved in satellite imagery, such as by obscuring or removing identifying or sensitive information, and should also make explicit the sources, methods and limitations of geospatial data generated by AI, for example by providing metadata, documentation and data evaluations.

Finally, Satlas should involve interested stakeholders in the process of developing and using AI-generated geospatial data, for example by creating mechanisms for participation, feedback and data control.

The latest information on this is that the platform has been officially launched on September 1, 2023 by the Allen Institute for AI as an open and free platform for global monitoring of the planet via AI. Satlas was introduced to the public through an interactive website that allows users to explore AI-generated geospatial data in different regions of the world, and also made available its AI models, training datasets and data products for offline download and analysis.

Satlas also announced that it plans to expand its geospatial data offering in the future, adding new categories and features.

