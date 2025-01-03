For the days when you have little time to spend in the kitchen, for when you don’t know what to take in a tupperware to the office, to eat healthy, for when you are looking for new ways to eat deliciously… this recipe proposed by Roberto Bosquet (Chef Bosquet) It is perfect on any occasion.

The main ingredient is beans, but the egg and vegetables should also be highlighted. White beans have many nutritional properties and that makes them a widely used food in the kitchens of many countries. These types of legumes are rich in protein, fiber, iron, calcium, selenium, magnesium, zinc, potassium, phosphorus, thiamine, niacin and vitamin B6.

Beans are also a food with low fat content and high protein content of plant origin. Its fiber content is very important and its consumption favors the intestinal transit and helps combat constipation. Despite being very good, people with intestinal problems should avoid consuming them whole, since the skin is what seems to make their digestion more difficult. In these cases, it is preferable to take them in puree form.

cooked beans

200 grams

200 grams Tomatoes

2 medium

2 medium Carrot

1

1 Mango

1

1 Burrata

1

1 boiled eggs

3

grain mustard

1 tablespoon

1 tablespoon Salt

to taste

to taste Pepper

to taste

to taste Turmeric

to taste

to taste Juice of half a lemon

EVOO

to taste

to taste Cilantro

to taste

to taste Paprika flakes

to taste

Tomato, carrot and mango complete the list of main ingredients, and being fruits and vegetables there is no shortage of vitamin C, iron, potassium… In short, loaded with vitamins, minerals and few calories.









This recipe will be your salvation when you want a light dinner but it is also a perfect tupperware idea on days when you have little time to cook.

On a plate we put the previously cooked beans, we add carrots in small cubes, two tomatoes also cut into cubes, as well as the mango. We prepare the vinaigrette with grain mustard, turmeric powder, adjust the pepper to taste, a good splash of lemon juice, a splash of extra virgin olive oil and salt. We close and emulsify. We put a couple of tablespoons of the vinaigrette on the salad, mix well and when we have it, we distribute hard-boiled eggs cut into halves. We place the burrata in the center and sprinkle fresh herbs and finish with paprika flakes. And ready to eat!

