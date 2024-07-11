When one of the organizers of that orgy that wasn’t in Villarrobledo said that Spain was a “sexophobic” country, we laughed because ours is not a prudish society, which is why overreactions like the one Nocilla suffered are so jarring. for including a Satisfyer in one of their campaigns advertising. I’ll give you some context: in the very brief ad, aimed at social networks, a teenager looks at the camera while in the background her grandfather tries to take his temperature with the device. “When you tell your grandfather that that’s not a thermometer, tell him with Nutella,” a voice concludes. off. It didn’t take much more for the conservative mob to demand a boycott of the spreadable cream, which they accuse of corrupting and degenerating society and of defiling young minds. All this for a device sold in supermarkets, but we already know that in this adventure children don’t matter a fig, it’s just a cultural war. A struggle in which the first victim is always common sense.

If they were really concerned about the proper development of children’s minds, they would be alarmed by the Maestranza de Sevilla campaign: “One ticket, one child free” which aims to encourage a love of bullfighting, sorry, a love of watching bulls being killed, among children under eight years old, or by the “simulated” bull runs. for children of the Valencia City CouncilAnd to prevent them from having access to images like those seen in Godelleta – if they are sensitive, do not look for them – they would demand that minors be prohibited from accessing festivals based on animal abuse. The scourge of every summer. Blood, agony and death can never be disguised as entertainment. Nor do they care that for a week in July they can enjoy, thanks to TVE, a far from simulated harassment of living beings in the streets of Pamplona. Once again, the public channel gives the Sanfermines preferential and enthusiastic treatment on a par with that received by the Eurocup, with the lively commentators of Live San Fermin praising the good training and skill of the bulls, as if at the end of the journey a drink, a bonus and a holiday in Ibiza awaited them and not a cruel death. We will see these fierce and merciless festivals die out, but how long their farewell is taking.

