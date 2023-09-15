GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The manager of Algodoneros de Guasave, Óscar Robles, feels very happy with what all the players have shown after 11 days of training facing the season of the Mexican Pacific Arco League.

During the talk he commented that elements such as Brandon Koch and Kristian Delgado have been improving from their injuries and that it is almost a fact that they will be fit at the beginning of the campaign.

José Heberto Félix talks with his manager Óscar Robles. Alexei Grave

Reaction

“Very satisfied with how the boys have arrived physically, I think that is always important and above all, because they teach the desire, that both veterans and young people come to try to make the team and that for me is fundamental,” manager Óscar Robles spoke.

During the talk, the Algodoneros helmsman reported that Brandon Koch has released two simulated games where he has shown that he has gone from less to more, that is good to see for us, and Kristian Delgado there he goes, it looks like he is going at 90 percentready to play, so they consider that they are on a good path, so they remain focused on continuing to gain physical condition and even more so with the weather in Guasave, so they are on a good path to start ready for the season.

“First of all, staying in good health, I think that’s the most important thing, and we already know the challenge we have. I think that every year we’ve returned here we’ve set ourselves a better challenge than what we had done the previous year, and well, Right now we are already talking about having reached a final, what we have in mind for this year is practically the championship, we cannot predict the championship, we cannot announce a championship, what I can tell you is that our plan and mind is in that trophy.”, emphasized the Algodoneros strategist.

José Heberto Félix in his defensive practice. Alexei Grave

The arrival

This Friday Nico Tellache, Geno Encina and Dalton Rodríguez will join, and on Saturday the Cuban Yoelkis Guibert will arrive, on Monday the 25th Rainel Rosario will join and on October 4th Yadir Drake will join,” reported the Tijuana native.

Reinforcement

“We are going to have several absences with the Pan American Games, it came to deal a strong blow to us, since our three regular outfielders are going to be in that tournament, so it does destabilize us a little, but of course the office is already moving to try to replace them in the best way, the tournament is two weeks, so it is something considerable, more than anything because we are talking about the first of the third and the fifth of the line up, no, then it is a strong blow, but I tell you , we have people who can supply them in the best way, and well, I trust in what we have and I trust in what can supply these people.

Orlando Piña taking batting practice. Alexei Grave.

“It is always a pleasure to return here to these Guasavense lands, I feel at home, the truth is that in recent years both I and my family have enjoyed it a lot, and then simply ask for your support, simply to give them the message that we have them in mind, that we feel indebted to them for what happened last year and without a doubt we are thinking about that, as they themselves think about the trophy, we are undoubtedly thinking the same to give them the best joy that they deserve ”, announced the manager of the blue and white.

Next week Algodoneros will participate in the Baja Series Tournament.