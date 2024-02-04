Coffee Stain Studios has announced that its factory building simulation game, Satisfactorywill leave Early Access this year with a version 1.0 complete.

Satisfactory has been in development since 2019 and has released eight major updates to buyers in this time. Version 1.0 will include the full version of the game's story along with a “sea” of new features, Coffee Stain said in a press release.

Satisfactory has also recently passed a sales record: the game has in fact reached 5.5 million copies sold (data updated to 24 December 2023).

Coffee Stain said it will run a closed beta before the 1.0 update goes live. Interested parties can sign up for the closed beta on the Satisfactory website.