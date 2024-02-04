Coffee Stain Studios has announced that its factory building simulation game, Satisfactorywill leave Early Access this year with a version 1.0 complete.
Satisfactory has been in development since 2019 and has released eight major updates to buyers in this time. Version 1.0 will include the full version of the game's story along with a “sea” of new features, Coffee Stain said in a press release.
Satisfactory has also recently passed a sales record: the game has in fact reached 5.5 million copies sold (data updated to 24 December 2023).
Coffee Stain said it will run a closed beta before the 1.0 update goes live. Interested parties can sign up for the closed beta on the Satisfactory website.
The words of the team
“From the recent sales venture toupdate to Unreal Engine 5, years of development and feedback from our most loyal players have accumulated to arrive at version 1.0. Since we released Update 5 in 2021, we've been focused on delivering game-changing updates while simultaneously working on content towards 1.0. With the release of Final Update 8, the entire team is working together to finalize the game and we can't wait to share it with our players,” said Snutt Treptow, community manager at Coffee Stain Studio, in a press release .
