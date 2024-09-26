Satisfactory it arrived after years at version 1.0 and proved to be a success on Steam, where they returned to the game from time to time. In an interview with Snutt Treptow – community manager and programmer of Satisfactory – PCGamer tried to understand if the recent results have pushed the team to reevaluate their future plans for game support .

Treptow’s words for Satisfactory

“We haven’t finalized our plans yet,” Treptow said. “We’re trying to understand what to do nextand it’s a bit of a complex process because of the console – we’re trying to figure out how to support the game for both PC and console and what it will look like in the future. It’s a huge process. But in the near future we will probably announce a little bit of what we plan to do.”

In a July Q&ATreptow had said that developer Coffee Stain intended to continue working on Satisfactory after 1.0, but that the form this work would take had not yet been decided. Given the success, it would not be impossible that the developer is trying to understand if he has a way to support Satisfactory more than expected in order to maintain the audience and continue selling new copies.

If you are still not sure whether you want to buy the video game, read our review of Satisfactory in which we explain that “We find ourselves in front of a special game, created by a team that first of all managed to establish a useful and always proactive.”