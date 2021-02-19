I always distrusted politicians who said they liked football a lot, but that they were not from any team. I don’t know if that’s an oxymoron or stupid. Nor does the statement “I’m from Madrid, but I want him to win Barcelona when he plays against a foreign team. “The desire for defeat of the great rival in both hobbies has nothing to do with politics or nationalism. It is better understood when a Sevilla player or a Betico (who gave them dislike Haaland) always wants the defeat of his neighbor, and nobody thinks that he is little Spanish or bad Sevillian.

A well-known successful writer and columnist confessed: “There is nothing I hate more than Serbian war criminals, but if there is a party, selection of Serbian war criminals against the Barcelona Soccer Club, I want you to lose the Barça“. A Blaugrana also wants Madrid to always lose, to lose even the bus that takes them to the field. When a match of Champions at Bernabeu It coincided in time with another of Barça, the great ovation occurred when the video scoreboard sang a goal from the Barça rival. Never when the de Messi. The same situation existed in the Camp Nou in Madrid matches. That is soccer and only soccer.

In this season and in the previous two, the great satisfactions for Madrid’s triumphs have been few, the League last year and the Spain Supercup, won at Athletics on penalties, avoiding the red-and-white victory the sent off Valverde with that desperate entrance. Another joy, rather small, was the World Cup 18 against a team “so powerful”, such as Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates. Barcelona has made us happy on more occasions: in the second leg in Liverpool, with the fourth goal in that corner so well defended, in the eight -maaaambo- goals of the Bayern, in the last Super Cup, the victory of the lions, and this week with the show Mbappe.

The Stones they were not getting Satisfaction. I am sincere, the whites will continue to have it with the defeats of Barça, as a good writer with a Galician retreat had it, the night we give happiness in Alcoy. But it will be much better if the joys that Madrid give us are more. There is party.