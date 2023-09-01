Home page politics

In a new survey, the traffic light coalition is paying the price for the constant quarreling. Only one minister comes off well in the majority.

Berlin/Munich – Politicians are currently involuntarily influencing Free Voters boss Hubert Aiwanger, who is under extreme pressure because of an anti-Semitic leaflet from school. Before the scandal, it was mostly the quarrels within the traffic light coalition in Berlin. In a current survey, there is a receipt for this.

Survey: Satisfaction with traffic light coalition at lowest level since taking office

In the “Germany trend” of the ARD On Thursday (August 31), satisfaction with the work of the federal government fell to a new low. Only 19 percent of those surveyed are “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with their work – the lowest value since the coalition of SPD, FDP and Bündnis90/Die Grünen took office in December 2021. 79 percent are less or not at all satisfied.

If the Bundestag elections were on Sunday, the SPD would only get 16 percent approval, the FDP six and the Greens 14 percent – at least one percent more than in a survey in July. The Union received the best value with 29 percent. The AfD comes with 22 percent to a new high in the ARD– “Germany trend”. The right-wing populists had recently lost approval for the first time in a survey high that lasted for weeks. With four percent, the left would miss entering the Bundestag.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz falls in the latest “Germany trend”.

As far as the top politicians of the respective parties are concerned, only one stands out: SPD Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who is turning the Bundeswehr upside down. 52 percent of the 1,310 eligible voters surveyed between August 28 and 30, 2023 are satisfied with him.

The situation is different with his boss Olaf Scholz. The chancellor has clearly lost approval and still comes to 25 percent – six points less than at the beginning of August. 72 percent are dissatisfied. He is even behind the Left Sahra Wagenknecht, who, like Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, has 27 percent.

Friedrich Merz is in the polls low – Christian Lindner is gaining approval

The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz is also in a poll low. 23 percent satisfaction with 65 percent dissatisfaction means the worst value in the current legislative period.

The Green Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, has also lost favor. After 40 percent at the beginning of August, 37 percent are now satisfied. Finance Minister Christian Lindner has gained some popularity, with 32 percent being satisfied with his work (plus three). (mt)