Traveling today, and returning safely, is the spoils, and among its new benefits that the ancients did not know, where you find them in their time being received as guests, and they arrive with welcome, they encounter companions on the road, and many help them, and guide them, not asking them for praise or thanks, other than to remember them with good, and to describe them as generous and not stingy. If the traveler arrived in a country, he arrived as a guest, and his hand did not know the way to his pocket. Today, he is exposed to looting, theft, fraud, and extortion, and the necessities of need that drive adventurers, so you find the traveler looking around, being cautious, and putting doubt before certainty, and evil before good, especially when he meets the marginalized and the struggling, and those who are stricken by need in European cities that do not have mercy, and made them steal and kill for a handful of dollars.

Today, when traveling, you find anxious characters who cast doubts around them, so that we almost do not think well of others, and we keep watching their movements, and counting their stillness, because for people, they are a potential element that can split at any moment, and a time bomb ready to explode. Your eyes remain on that person sitting opposite you, as he shakes his feet until his knees almost knock, and does not pay attention to people. At first, you try to find an excuse for him, like a first-time traveler, but like him, he works on buses, and climbs late-night trains, and is a companion of truck drivers in their asphalt boredom. His legs clash more, and his feet move in a muscular void, which makes him feel a little comfortable, but it increases the pressure on others. The sweat on his forehead is a clear indication that intentions are not always good and righteous. You try to fathom the writing on his passport, which is almost sweating in his unsure left hand. The shiny color of the passport does not inspire absolute confidence in the country. The one he issued, and certainly has no relation or semblance of cooperation with “Interpol” in any way, and the picture of the bird printed on that passport in an unskilled way, suggests to you that it is a bird with a broken wing, and that it is a forgery job in damp basements underground, and if he takes out his computer, all the warning signals that lie inside you will move, towards that he has connections to organizations abroad, and has a local network with active cells and dormant ones, and that the time for determining zero hour has come, he looks at that screen darkened by the glare of daylight, and you feel that he is not reading Surat Al-Mulk or the short surahs from Juz’ Amma, so you fidget, and you want to change your place, and you want all the passengers to feel what you feel, and you are suspicious of him, and your suspicion of him increases, especially when he is unable to sit on his “egg” for five full minutes, your eyes meet suddenly and for seconds, and the estrangement announces his presence, you want to report him at the time and place, to avoid any disaster, but the false report, and the disturbance of the security authorities costs Everyone is a lot, including you who creates a fictional scenario of a form of terrorism, especially when you exchange with someone coming a bag that does not contain any pilgrims’ gifts, but you count them, as they say: “The suspicious person almost says, ‘Take me.’”

Today we ask ourselves: Why is it doubt that drives us? Why is suspicion the first thing today? Who created this in our souls? Why is it that when we meet another, we avoid greeting him with peace, welcoming him with kindness, and hugging him? It is fear, and that the other is a potential bomb, capable of splitting or exploding!