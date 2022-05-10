In a start to the championship characterized by a profound technical revolution on several fronts, including the braking system, the goodness of the work of one of the leading companies of the Circus was recorded, but passed into the background. In fact, the entire starter fleet expressed its satisfaction with the work carried out by Brembo in reaction to the regulatory changes and it is precisely the absence of the Bergamo-based company from the most frequent topics of discussion that testifies to the absence of criticism of its products.

This success comes in the context of a regulatory revolution that has placed braking systems under greater thermal and mechanical stress than in the past. On the one hand, the increase of about 50 kg in the weight of the cars has increased the thermal energy to be dissipated during braking, while on the other hand the major constraints on the cooling of the system, such as the fairing of the rims and the sealing of the baskets which prevent the hot air being evacuated outside the car further exacerbated the difficulties in managing the temperatures of components such as calipers and discs. However, the teams expressed their appreciation for the new products made by the Italian company. Furthermore, despite the overheating problems suffered by some teams in the first championship races, Brembo has not been called into question as the person responsible for these critical issues nor has it been asked for corrections. In fact, in the design of its calipers, Brembo receives estimates of the cooling coefficients obtained from the team’s fluid dynamics simulations, potentially sources of error in quantifying the amount of air necessary to stabilize internal temperatures. Seven out of ten teams on the grid also do not use Brembo discs, thus preventing an organic design of the entire system, and these also include those who most of all suffered from overheating in the first races of the season.

The satisfaction of the teams with the work done by Brembo is also reflected in the jealousy with which the teams in 2022 try to cover their calipers in the pits to hide their forms from the competition. In fact, each team designs its own calipers in cooperation with Brembo to find the optimal compromise between weight and stiffness, generating a discreet differentiation between the solutions on the grid. The appreciation of the paddock towards Brembo’s work therefore emerges on several fronts, a positive note to be highlighted in a context in which it has instead gone unnoticed so far.