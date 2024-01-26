NAfter an eight-year absence, Jon Stewart returns to the “Daily Show” on February 12th, with which he wrote a piece of American TV history as a political satirist between 1999 and 2015. Stewart is hosting the Monday edition of the “Daily Show” in the current election year, which recently had the highest ratings of the show programmed from Monday to Thursday. Stewart will also serve as executive producer until the end of 2025. Trevor Noah, who took over the show after Stewart's departure in 2015, departed at the end of 2022; Since then, different comedians have hosted the “Daily Show”.

Stewart is “the voice of our generation,” said Chris McCarthy, chairman of Paramount Media Networks, the parent company of Comedy Central, where The Daily Show runs. In an “age of shocking hypocrisy and show politics,” Stewart is the one who can “provide clarity.” Stewart hosted the show, which won 24 Emmys, weeknights from 1999 to 2015; With his comments he triggered and helped shape a number of political debates. The “Daily Show” helped satirists like Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and John Oliver achieve their breakthrough.

The reaction of the US media to the comeback ranges from the hope that Stewart could expose Donald Trump with his sharp analyzes or at least satirically calm the nervousness before the presidential election in November, to skepticism as to whether Stewart is still relevant in today's political and media landscape can gain influence. CNN says Stewart's voice could be “more important than ever” in a public discourse rife with “disinformation, conspiracy theories and outright lies.” .”

At Apple, Stewart allegedly didn't want to bow to editorial guidelines

The “Atlantic,” on the other hand, says that Stewart is hardly the man for the job in an election year that “already seems like a depressing repeat.” Time sees Stewart's comeback as a “bad omen for an aging show” that “feels like Bob Iger returning to Disney.” Conservative commentators even accuse Stewart of contributing to the division of the country and of making it acceptable to “insult the other camp instead of arguing,” as the National Review puts it.

Jon Stewart appeared on Apple TV+ in 2021 and 2022 with the talk show “The Problem With Jon Stewart”. It was canceled after two seasons. According to media reports, Stewarts had refused to bow to Apple's editorial ideas on topics such as artificial intelligence and China.