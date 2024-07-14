Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

A few months before the US elections, events are unfolding rapidly. Candidate Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt. “Unfortunately,” says a German satirist.

Munich – Satire can be crude by definition – in fact, it has to be in order to work. But art also has its limits. And the gag writer “El Hotzo”, who is known for his strongly left-wing and sarcastic orientation, has exceeded them. Shortly after the assassination attempt on former president and presidential candidate Donald Trump, the satirist posted an X-article that was tasteless even for cynical intentions.

Tasteless statement on Trump’s assassination attempt: “Unfortunately, we just missed it”

The reactions to the attempted attack on Trump were overwhelming. Several media reports show how close Trump came to death. It was lucky that a supporter of the controversial presidential candidate in the audience was not. One of the numerous shots fired is said to have hit the man in the head. While Trump was quickly back on his feet with a graze and was escorted off the stage, the spectator died in the stands.

Reason enough for the satirist to express his regret. Not about the deceased or the two people who were also seriously wounded in the shooting. But about the relatively mild outcome for Donald Trump. On X, “El Hotzo”, whose real name is Sebastian Hotz, was carried away by the following comparison: Between the lines, the satirist asks what the last bus and Donald Trump have in common. The answer: “Unfortunately, we just missed it.”

Only to make it even clearer shortly afterwards. Under his own post, which has since been deleted, the satirist wrote: “I think it’s absolutely fantastic when fascists die.” What the 28-year-old thinks of alleged “fascism” was shown not least in his comment on the outcome of the European elections at the beginning of June.

Reaction to Trump assassination attempt: Satirist “El Hotzo” follows up – “No pity for fascists”

Anyone who thinks that the satirist, author and former writer of jokes for ZDF presenter Jan Böhmermann took his X-Post offline out of insight is almost certainly mistaken. Because shortly afterwards the next short message was sent out, which read like a justification for his first statement: “Absolutely nobody is forcing you to feel sorry for fascists. You can just let it go without the slightest consequence.”

A screenshot of his macabre comparison to Trump’s near-fatal attack spread rapidly online. “El Hotzo” did not receive much support – despite the extremely questionable position that Trump unashamedly represents on numerous issues.

Vice President of the Bundestag Kubicki sees a criminal offense in his statement on the Trump assassination attempt

Within a very short time, comments piled up under Sunday’s post (July 14). The predominant reaction: rejection. “This has nothing to do with pity. Political attacks destroy the entire foundation of society. They destroy democracy,” wrote one person. Another condemned the satirist’s attitude in harsh words: “Simply disgusting – really has nothing to do with satire anymore.” Another user wrote: “From the category: ‘How do you fuel criticism of public broadcasting’.”

Even politicians got involved shortly afterwards. Vice President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Kubicki (72, FDP) picked up on the tasteless post, shared the screenshot and wrote: “I assume that the public prosecutor’s office will look into this tweet. The public approval of serious crimes is itself punishable under Section 140 of the Criminal Code.”

After reaction to Trump assassination attempt: ZDF distances itself from statement by former employee

And “El Hotzo”? He is unimpressed. In another post from Sunday (July 14), a few hours after Kubicki’s went online, the professional provocateur continues to taunt the reactions to his statement. “Sorry guys, stupid question, but how do you change the font of this time?” Below is a cell phone screen screenshot showing a series of supposed messages. Among them is a fake WhatsApp message from Robert Habeck and a Paypal payment with the subject “Monthly salary, GEZ, 60,000 euros”.

Contrary to what other media have reported, “El Hotzo” is currently not employed by ZDF. At the request of the FAZ The broadcaster clarified that there was currently “no collaboration with him”. “The statements on his social media accounts have no connection with ZDF”. In the past, however, he had worked for the ZDF Magazin Royale format for a time.

However, the comedian still has his own radio show on RBB. Every third Sunday of the month he hosts Radio Fritz, the youth radio station of the Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, the program “Theoretically Cool”. (rku)