The black comedy Triangle of Sadness by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund raked in all major European Film Awards on Saturday night. The Dutch production Knor by Mascha Halberstad, who had traveled especially to Reykjavik in Iceland in the hope of returning with a statuette, was not included in the prizes. Director Lukas Dhont of the Belgian drama Close also goes home empty-handed.

