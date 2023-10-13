The Colombian state-owned Satena will no longer operate flights between Bogotá and Caracas. Users reported that the route was no longer available in the search engine. EL TIEMPO confirmed with the airline that the destination would no longer be operated.

Through a statement, The company explained that the route would be replaced by Bogotá -Valencia, with “the objective of expanding connectivity between Colombia and Venezuela, facilitating greater mobility and strengthening ties between these regions.”

Flights between Bogotá and Valencia will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays starting in mid-November, the statement says.

Valencia was one of the routes requested and soon to operate. “At Satena, our mission is to go beyond expectations, to expand our expectations. The opening of this new route to Valencia, Venezuela, will represent a significant step in our mission,” said Óscar Zuluaga, president of Satena.

The flight itinerary would be: departure from Bogotá (BOG) to Valencia (VLN): 5:40 am Departure from Valencia (VLN) to Bogotá (BOG): 8:45 am

“The new route would replace the current one between Bogotá and Caracas that Satena had been operating and that will not continue starting October 15, given that this new route will expand air connections“explains the statement.

Wingo is another of the airlines that operates the route to Caracas, and although Satena did not explain whether that company would take its spaces, it is expected that they will expand operations.

