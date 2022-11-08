Satena, the Colombian state airline, reported that will begin its international operation this Wednesday with the “opening flight” between Bogotá and Caracas, with which the flights from Colombia to Venezuela will be officially reactivated.

“This is the first international flight operated by SATENA, aboard an Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, with capacity for 50 passengers, who will have the possibility of traveling from Colombia to Venezuela by air after many years,” said the president of Satena, General Óscar Zuluaga, quoted in a company statement.

The flight will depart from El Dorado airport in Bogotá at 7:50 local time (12:50 GMT) and will land at the Maiquetía International, in Caracas.

The airline thus confirms the announcement made on Monday by the Minister of Transport, Guillermo Reyes, who stated that “for the first time in the history of Satena” a plane will leave Bogotá for Caracas with 45 Colombians and Venezuelans on board as a “demonstration of the restart full of air operations”.

The announcement was made after arriving on the first flight from Caracas, operated by the Venezuelan airline Turpial, after the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and after almost three years of suspension of the air connection due to the pandemic.

The Colombian airline also pointed out that As of November 28, the Barranquilla-Caracas route will operate. “With the reopening of commercial flights, tourism between the two countries is expected to grow significantly, which translates into an opportunity for growth,” added the president of the airline.

Air connectivity between Colombia and Venezuela was suspended in March 2020, as part of the closure of the skies due to covid-19, and its resumption had been expected since September 26, when diplomatic relations that had been suspended since February 2019 were restored. .

The air connection between the two countries will be operated by Turpial and by Satena, a Colombian state company.

EFE