From: Kristina Geldt

A Russian ammunition depot was blown up in a Ukrainian drone attack. The explosion may have destroyed important missiles.

Toropets – Ukrainian armed forces have blown up an ammunition depot on Russian territory, according to information from security sources in Kiev. The explosion following the drone attack on the depot in the small town of Toropets was, according to Reuters as strong as a earthquakeSatellite images show the effects of the attack on the camp, which is said to have housed missiles capable of being equipped with nuclear warheads.

The investigative news project “Schemes” by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Satellite images published by Planet Lab show a cloud of smoke covering a large strip of land above the city of Toropets in the Tver region just a few hours after the detonation. Many other images also show the destruction of the attack. NASA-Satellite images Newsweek According to the report, heat signatures were recorded over almost the entire area. Additional before and after satellite images illustrate the extent of the damage on posts shared on social media. The Saratov region was previously rocked by explosions.

After the explosion, a fire broke out in the Russian city of Toropets. A partial evacuation took place. © picture alliance/dpa/Satellite image ‚2023 Maxar Technologies/AP

Huge cloud of smoke on satellite images after attack on weapons depot in Toropez

For example, a video shared several times on X shows a huge fireball and numerous detonations after the attack on the main arsenal of the Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) in Toropets. A source from the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) told the Ukrainian public broadcaster, Suspilnestated that the attack destroyed missiles for the Iskander missile system, the Tochka-U surface-to-surface missile, anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition.

In addition, according to the head of the Ukrainian Center for Combating Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, the warehouse also contained Grad multiple rocket launchers, S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, and North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, the press agency reports. EuromaidanBoth the Iskander missiles, Tochka-U and the North Korean KN-23 were developed by Russia in Ukraine War All three could Newsweek carry nuclear warheads.

Further attacks on ammunition depots

Further cited Euromaidan the Institute for War Research (ISW), whose estimates say that “continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian logistics facilities in Russia’s hinterland will exert greater operational pressure on the Russian military, going beyond the destruction of individual ammunition stockpiles and logistics facilities.” The SBU plans to attack other military facilities of this kind, a source from the security service said. Suspilne communicated.

The attack was reportedly carried out by drone pilots from the Ukrainian Security Service, the Ukrainian Main Directorate of Military Intelligence (GUR) and the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO). It was possibly one of the largest events of the Ukraine war so far. (gel)