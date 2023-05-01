A large airship developed by the Chinese military has been spotted for the first time at a remote base in the desert of northwest China, new exclusive satellite images obtained by CNN show. According to aerospace experts, the images, taken three months before a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, could signal significant progress in the Chinese airship program, showing a more versatile and maneuverable airship than those known. The images, taken in November 2022 by US satellite imagery company BlackSky, show a roughly 30-metre-long airship in the center of a nearly one-kilometre-long airstrip at a desert military complex.

CNN has submitted the images to several aerospace experts, who have confirmed that it is an airship and an airstrip, delimited by a pivot point used for launching airships, as well as a huge hangar of almost 274 meters. Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs said an airship like this could be used as a “submarine of the skies” and that it appears to have propulsion and navigation capabilities that would allow it to fly over an area for an extended period.

Several US intelligence officials admitted they knew about the Chinese base, but declined to talk about it or the airship. A senior Defense Department official declined to comment on what threats the airship posed to China’s arsenal, but said that because it is visible, the Pentagon is aware of it: “It can be expected that because it is available through satellite imagery , we are following the object,” he said.