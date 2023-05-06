Roskosmos: Meteor-M satellite No. 2-3 delivered to Vostochny cosmodrome

The Russian hydrometeorological satellite Meteor-M No. 2-3 was delivered to the Vostochny Cosmodrome for preparation for launch by the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the Fregat upper stage. About it in Telegram informs Roskosmos.

It is noted that the spacecraft is necessary, in particular, “to solve the problems of hydrometeorological support, climate and environmental monitoring, study of the Earth’s natural resources, control of the heliogeophysical situation in near-Earth space.”

Unlike “Meteor-M” No. 2-2, the new spacecraft is equipped with a radar complex with an active phased antenna array and heliophysical instruments. “This will ensure all-weather radar monitoring of the Northern Sea Route and expand the range of controlled heliogeophysical parameters,” the state corporation noted.

In April, TASS, citing the Agat organization, reported that Russia would create the Start-1M space rocket, designed to launch a load from the Plesetsk and Vostochny cosmodromes.

In the same month, Ruslan Mukhamedzhanov, general director of the Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure, promised that three launches would take place from Vostochny in 2023.