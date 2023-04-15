Home page World

The effects of the severe drought in Italy are clearly visible. The water level of Lake Garda has halved within a year.

Rome/Munich – Sun, water, pure relaxation: Tourists are drawn to Lake Garda every year. With an area of ​​370 square kilometers, it is the largest inland body of water in Italy. Whether Malcesine, Limone, Bardolino, Sirmione or Riva del Garda, the Italian region around the lake invites you to vacation. However, concerns about the water are great.

Concern for Lake Garda: satellite images show the extent

A problem that was already omnipresent in 2022 will continue in 2023 – only on a larger scale, as numbers show. Already at the beginning of last year there was not enough rain in northern Italy, followed by a hot summer. With an impact on the water level of the lake. The consequences were already visible at that time in photos, for example of Sirmione.

In 2023, prolonged drought and water shortages continue to plague Italy. The north of the holiday country is particularly badly affected. The water levels of Lake Garda are extremely low. Compared to the previous year, the level has halved. According to the Comunità del Garda, it is currently 46 centimeters. Last year in the same period it was 99 centimeters. Serious water levels between Torbole and Peschiera had already been reported at the end of March.

As photos and videos show, the island of San Biagio in Lake Garda was already within walking distance last year. Due to the lack of water, a thin strip of land formed between the island and the mainland. And even now satellite images show the extent of the situation in Italy.

Lake Garda, for example, is currently suffering from extremely low water levels. Satellite images show the difference between June 2022 (left) and March 2023. © Spot/Airbus DS 2023/dpa

Drought period in Italy: Other water bodies are also affected

The Po, Italy’s largest river, has also been badly hit by water shortages. The water levels are already lower than last year, as the district authority responsible for the Po announced on Thursday (March 14). The temperatures in March and the low level of precipitation in northern Italy played a role here. The individual small showers of the past few weeks did not help.

“Today, the predictions of the models and all the data collected show us a worrying situation,” said Secretary General of the Po Authority, Alessandro Bratti. He therefore called for a “convincing and decisive strategy” to tackle the problem. As early as February, experts warned of a massive drought due to the low snow cover in the Alps and the lack of rain.

Drought period in Italy – government alarmed

The government in Rome passed a decree last week that provides for far-reaching measures to combat the drought. A special commissioner and a committee are to be set up. The government also wants to free up funds to renew ailing water pipes.

In some areas, more than 50 percent of the water has been lost to leaks, leaving the country vulnerable to droughts. But rainwater collection tanks, desalination plants and increasing the reuse of treated wastewater are also planned. (mbr with dpa)