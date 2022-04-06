Satellite images recorded in the last month in the Ukrainian city of Bucha belie the version of the Russian government, which denies any involvement in the deaths of civilians in that city, the German government estimated on Wednesday (6).

“The explanations given by Russia that these were montages and that Russia was not responsible for these murders is untenable from our point of view,” government spokesman Steffen Hebestrei told a news conference in Berlin.

“Russian armed and security forces deployed to this region on March 3,” the spokesperson said.

There are analyzes of satellite images taken between March 10 and 18, 2022″ which “show that Bucha’s victims have been on the ground since at least March 10. Reliable data shows that from March 7 to 30, inclusive, Russian forces were present in the area,” he added.

“The targeted killings by Russian Armed Forces and security units are proof that the Russian president at least accepted these human rights violations and these war crimes to achieve his goals,” continued Hebestreit.

German head of government Olaf Scholz told MPs on Wednesday that “Russia’s cynical claim that it is a montage is turned against those who propagate these lies”.

“The murder of civilians is a war crime, to be blunt. Their authors or whoever sent them must be held accountable,” she added.

Dozens of civilian bodies were discovered last week in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kiev, after the departure of Russian troops, causing worldwide revulsion.

The Kremlin has denied any responsibility for these deaths and claims they are “false” images.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said these were the “worst war crimes” committed since World War II, calling them “genocide”.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat