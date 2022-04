People walking on a street in Mariupol a few weeks ago| Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Satellite images released just hours after Vladimir Putin claimed the takeover of Mariupol on Thursday (21) show apparent mass graves in an area next to the city. Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of burying up to 9,000 bodies of civilians at the site to camouflage the massacre that took place in the municipality.

According to Reuters, the company Maxar, which provides the images, said a review of earlier images points to graves in Manhush (about 20 kilometers west of Mariupol) dug in late March and enlarged in recent weeks.

The news agency reports that in the Russian-controlled part of the city, there is practically no sound of weapons and some residents can be seen on the streets, carrying suitcases and household items, amid the destruction. Volunteers with masks and protective suits collect bodies among the ruins and deposit them in a truck, identified with the “Z”, symbol of the Russian invasion.

According to the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, who has passed the age, the urgency is to evacuate the civilian population that remains there. “We only need one thing – the total evacuation of the population. About 100,000 people remain in Mariupol,” he stated.