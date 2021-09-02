Possible dates for such an event have not been confirmed, but North Korea has taken advantage of recent military parades to unveil new military equipment including large ballistic missiles.

“Training for large military parades generally begins between one and two months ago,” the US-based 38 North program said in a tweet, Thursday, referring to a satellite image showing troop formations at the Merim Parade Ground in Pyongyang.

He added that this could be an indication of a military parade expected in October.

“North Korea has used military parades in the past to boost resolve domestically and showcase its most advanced weapons to the world,” the Seoul-based NK Pro said in a report on Thursday.

The organization added that North Korea is also awaiting the eighth of October, the day on which the country’s leader Kim Jong Un celebrates the tenth anniversary of his assumption of the position of supreme commander of the armed forces.