Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

Russia is preparing for counter-offensives in eastern and southern Ukraine. For this they are said to have set up “killing zones” on a massive scale.

Ukraine- War : Russians set up massive “kill zones” for Ukrainian forces

: Russians set up massive “kill zones” for Ukrainian forces Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war comes partly from the warring parties from Russia or Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Kiev/Frankfurt – Russia has in the southeast of the Ukraine apparently built massive defense lines to shield the occupied territories from Ukrainian offensives. The extent of the defensive positions is enormous: like that Editorial network Germany citing satellite images from the European Space Agency ESA, there are staggered defense positions from the Zaporizhia region up to and including the Donetsk region, which are up to 100 kilometers long and some are 30 kilometers from the front line.

Russians set up massive “kill zones” for Ukrainian forces

“The Russian defenses were built along the dominant hills and ridges,” analyzed the military blogger Pasi Paroinen satellite images from the south-east of Ukraine that are also available to him. According to him, the systems built can be divided into a total of six zones: The first zone is about three to four kilometers wide and would form the front security zone with individual company bases and a few outposts. Trenches would follow in the second, as well as strongpoints along key railing features. The Russians then set up reserve and possible diversionary positions. This is also where the bulk of the local Russian artillery and tank reserves are said to be located.

The fourth zone is the main line of defense. This consists of “massive multi-layered trench lines with anti-tank ditches and dragon’s tooth obstacles”. Dragonfang Obstacles are tooth-shaped concrete traps designed to repel tanks. The military blogger also does not rule out minefields in the zone. “These fortifications form an almost uniform continuous defense belt along the front.” Finally, in the fifth and sixth zones there are still retreat and reserve positions.

“Killing zones” in southeastern Ukraine: Russia wants to use this strategy to defend the occupied territories

Analysis of the new defense zone in the east and south of Ukraine commented also the Australian ex-General Mick Ryan. According to him, it was impossible to build such defenses along the entire length of the front line defended by the Russians. He therefore suspects “that defense complexes like this give us glimpses of what the Russians see as the key terrain for the coming Ukrainian offensives”. Russian military leaders consider these areas likely to be the most “dangerous” terrain for Ukrainian attacks.

Ukrainian soldiers pilot a drone near the embattled town of Bakhmut. © SERGEY SHESTAK/afp

According to the expert, Russia should have carefully considered beforehand which locations they should be in Ukraine war invest so many and expensive resources in defenses. There is a tactic behind it: “It should be noted that most obstacles are not about stopping an enemy. It’s more about directing him into ‘kill zones’ or smashing his cohesion and combined arms teams.” Zones in particular can slow down surprise attacks while also giving time for planned counterattacks.

“Killing zones” in southern and eastern Ukraine: military expert doubts effectiveness

It remains to be seen to what extent the defense zones that have been built will really hold up against the Ukrainian armed forces. Political scientist and policy advisor Nico Lange, meanwhile, says the facilities being built are “of variable quality.” According to him, they could therefore be destroyed, breached or bypassed.

Ukraine has already launched counter-offensives in the region. in one Report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Friday said that Ukrainian forces are likely to have broken through some Russian lines during local counterattacks near Bachhmut. According to Ukrainian Eastern Group commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, Russian forces retreated up to two kilometers behind Russian lines in unspecified sections of the Bakhmut front. According to the ISW, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the Ukrainian counterattacks, but denied reports that the Ukrainian defense lines had been breached. (nz)