The city council of the besieged and destroyed Ukrainian port city of Mariupol accuses the Russians of dumping killed civilians in mass graves. That is still difficult to confirm, but American satellite images would show at least 200 recent graves.

The site in question adjoins an existing cemetery in the village of Manhush, about 20 kilometers west of Mariupol. US company Maxar Technologies examined satellite images from mid-March to mid-April and shows that the expansion of the new set of graves began between March 23 and 26 and has continued to expand thereafter. The graves are aligned in four sections, each about 85 meters in length, and contain more than 200 new graves, Maxar said.

Local Ukrainian officials accuse the Russians of burying civilians from Mariupol who were killed by Russian troops there. “The Russians are trying to hide their military crimes,” said Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko. City officials say Russian soldiers are now trying to dump ‘up to 9,000’ bodies of killed civilians in mass graves.

Other mass graves

However, it is currently virtually impossible to find independent confirmation of the mayor’s claims. Moscow has not yet commented on the allegations.

Mass graves and hundreds of killed civilians have already been discovered in places where the Russian army has withdrawn, including in Butya and in several cities around the Ukrainian capital Kiev. The Russian government maintains that the Ukrainians staged all this, while this has been refuted several times with independent evidence.

Just last week, the military governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kirilenko, said that preliminary estimates say up to 22,000 people have died in Mariupol since the start of the Russian invasion. President Volodimir Zelensky also said he thinks Russian troops in Mariupol were responsible for “at least tens of thousands” of deaths.

