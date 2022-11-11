Home page politics

Of: Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Daniel Dillmann, Nail Akkoyun

Bodies of civilians were found in the liberated parts of the Kherson region. Ukraine is building a wall on the Belarus border. The news ticker.

Kyiv conquers Kherson: Important achievement for Ukraine at war with Russia

Important achievement for them Ukraine at war with Russia Strategically important city: The conquest of Cherson opened up new strategic options in the Ukraine war

The conquest of Cherson opened up new strategic options in the Ukraine war Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here comes partly from the warring parties. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 8.20 p.m.: New damage has occurred in the past 24 hours at a critical dam spanning the Dnipro River near Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region CNN. The water flows from three sluice gates on the dam, where a large hydroelectric power station is located. It is unclear how the recent damage near the west bank was caused.

The US television station also reports explosions around the dam. A photo that emerged on social media in the afternoon shows water pouring out of the sluice gates on the dam. According to the report, although Ukrainian forces have liberated large parts of the Kherson region, they have not yet taken control of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

The collapsed Antonivskyi Bridge between the city of Kherson and the Russian-controlled east bank of the Dnipro River. © IMAGO / SNA

Ukraine war news: bodies of civilians discovered in Kherson

+++ 7.20 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have found the remains of three civilians killed during the Russian occupation of Beryslav in the Kherson region. The bodies, which are being examined further, have fractured skulls and were found in a basement.

News about the Ukraine war: Ukrainian troops are building a wall on the Belarus border

+++ 6.10 p.m.: A wall will be built on the northern border of Ukraine, on the border with Belarus, and the areas bordering Russia will also be fortified, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, told Telegram. A ditch, a dam, a reinforced concrete wall with barbed wire: these are the technical barriers that are being built in the Volyn region. About three kilometers of the border have already been secured and the work is continuing. Work is also being carried out in Rivne and Zhytomyr oblasts. That’s not all, but the details will not be revealed.

Ukraine war news: Russia shells abandoned areas in Cherson

Update from Friday, November 11, 4:50 p.m.: According to its own statements, shortly after the withdrawal of its own troops from the Ukrainian regional capital of Cherson and other places, Russia began attacks on the region that had just been abandoned. “Currently, troops and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces are being shelled on the right bank of the Dnipro River,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Just a few hours earlier, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced that all Russian units in the southern Ukrainian region had been moved to the left bank of the river. According to information from Moscow, there are a total of more than 30,000 soldiers who are now stationed south-east of the Dnipro.

The Ukrainian side had already prepared for attacks on the places that had just been recaptured. The press secretary of the southern command of the Ukrainian army, Nataliya Humenyuk, said on television on Friday that the armed forces expected “massive shelling” of Kherson. This is due to the proximity of the Russians’ new line of defense on the opposite bank of the Dnipro, she said.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian soldiers in Cherson are said to surrender

First report from Friday, November 11th: Cherson – In the Ukraine war, the defenders apparently managed to retake the city of Cherson. According to the news portal, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense gave this Kyiv Independent known. “Kherson belongs to Ukraine again, our armed forces have entered the city,” said the statement from Kyiv.

The Russian soldiers still in the city were ordered to surrender immediately. This is the only way to prevent your own death. “Any Russian soldier who resists will be destroyed,” the threat read.

Ukraine War News: Kiev’s Artillery Now in Position

Images shared on the short message service Telegram, among others, allegedly showed soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag in the center of Cherson. These images cannot be independently verified. Also today, Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian armed forces had completely withdrawn from Cherson during the Ukraine war.

Cherson is considered a strategically important city in the Ukraine war. By capturing the city on the foothills of the Dnieper River, Kiev’s forces should find it easier to move troops to the south of the country.

In addition, control of Kherson puts Ukrainian artillery within reach of shelling important supply routes for the Russian army, thanks in large part to modern weaponry made available to Kyiv by the West. Only on Thursday did the Pentagon pledge modern weapons systems worth 400 million US dollars from the United States for Ukraine. This should also include ammunition for HIMARS artillery systems. (dil/nak with dpa)