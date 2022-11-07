How did you feel about this matter?

Relatives during the funeral of a person who died in an underground shelter while trying to protect himself from the bombings, in Irpin (Ukraine). | Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

An analysis of satellite imagery from the British public broadcaster BBC revealed the existence of more than 1,500 new graves in a field near Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, the broadcaster reported on Monday (7).

The cemetery, which, according to local authorities and other witnesses consulted, contains thousands of bodies, is located on a large piece of land northwest of the city, one of the most affected by Russian bombing, as it is considered a strategic point.

After being attacked by land and air since the beginning of the war in February, when it fell into Russian hands in May, Mariupol was destroyed and thousands of civilians died.

In its program “Panorama”, which will be broadcast tomorrow, the BBC will show details of satellite images from the company Maxar, where three mass grave sites appear in Staryi Krym, Manhush and Vynohradne.

The UK’s Center for Information Resilience analyzed data from Staryi Krym and concluded that at least 1,500 new graves had been excavated since the last survey of the area in June, bringing an estimated total of 4,600 since the start of the survey. war, says the BBC.

The broadcaster says that, according to Ukrainian authorities, at least 25,000 people were killed in the clashes in Mariupol, and that between 5,000 and 7,000 of them died under the rubble of their homes when they were bombed.

The BBC gathers testimonies from Ukrainians who have lost loved ones in these circumstances and who have been unable to recover their bodies or have their whereabouts unknown.

Some bodies that turned up on the streets were buried in mass graves in central Mariupol by the Ukrainians themselves, while others were removed by the Russians.