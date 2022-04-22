Near Mariupol, satellite images show mass graves where Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of burying at least 9,000 civilians to hide the massacres. Despite the Kremlin’s proclamation of victory in the city, on the 58th day of the war, 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 1,000 civilians continue to resist there, inside the Azovstal steel plant. Meanwhile, the UN says it has found “increasing evidence” that “may constitute war crimes.”

As Russian troops advance for control of towns in Ukraine, more bodies are found in the country. New satellite images from Maxar Technologies show more than 200 mass graves near Mariupol.

After inspection work, the UN disclosed that it found “increasing evidence” of acts that “may constitute war crimes” in areas that have been controlled by the Moscow Army.

On the other hand, the Kremlin “plans to take control of Donbass” and “a false vote for independence in southern Ukraine”, denounces President Volodymyr Zelensky.

These are the main news about the war in Ukraine this April 22:

07:18 (BOG) UK announces reopening of its embassy in kyiv

The British government plans to reopen its embassy in kyiv next week and seeks to bolster allies who have sent weapons to the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Last February, days before Russia launched the attack on Ukraine, the British leader reported that his embassy in kyiv was temporarily moving to the western city of Lviv.

“The extraordinary strength and success of (Ukrainian) President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people in resisting Russian forces in kyiv means that I can announce today that shortly, next week, we will reopen our embassy in the Ukrainian capital,” Johnson said. at a press conference.

The premier also reported that his government is evaluating new actions to reinforce military equipment in countries like Poland to allow them to send heavier weapons to the attacked nation.

“We are considering sending tanks to Poland to help them while they send some of their T-72 (tanks) to Ukraine,” Johnson said.

6:55 (BOG) Russian commander outlines plans to control Donbass and southern Ukraine

The deputy commander of Russia’s Central Military District, Rustam Minnekayev, was quoted by the Russian state news agency Interfax as saying that his army plans to take full control of Donbass and southern Ukraine as part of the second phase of the military operation.

The Kremlin military would thus try to dominate in order to have an “open door to Transnistria”, a region of Moldova.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks past destroyed buildings in the village of Shyrokyne, near Mariupol, in eastern Ukraine, on April 26, 2021. AFP – ALEKSEY FILIPPOV

The Ukrainian government has indicated that Russia’s clear objective is to create a land corridor from Crimea, in the south, to Donbass, in eastern Ukraine.

But Minnekaev’s words imply that Russian forces intend to go further west on the peninsula from the city of Kherson, via Mikolaiv and Odessa.

6:38 (BOG) Zelensky accuses Moscow of planning independence referendum in southern Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of planning to “falsify” an independence referendum in the partially occupied southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The president asked Ukrainian citizens not to give personal information to the occupation forces.

“Be very careful about what information you provide to invaders. And if they ask you to fill out some questionnaires, to leave your passport data somewhere, you should know, this is not to help you (…) This is aimed at falsifying the so-called referendum on your land, if an order comes from Moscow to organize such a show. And this is the reality. Be careful,” warned the president.

6:23 (BOG) Russia says ready not to shoot for refugees in Azovstal to evacuate

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its troops are prepared to stop firing and allow fighters from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol to leave the plant, along with any civilians still there.

The ministry said claims by Ukraine and some Western countries that Russia was preventing civilians from leaving the city were “unfounded”, the ministry was quoted as saying by the state news agency TASS.

6:17 (BOG) Mayor of Mariúpol urges “total evacuation” of the population

“We only need one thing: the total evacuation of the population. About 100,000 people remain in Mariupol,” Mayor Vadym Boichenko stressed.

The official pointed out that only Putin can decide the fate of the civilians who are still trapped in the town, one of the worst scenarios of the humanitarian crisis of the war in Ukraine that Moscow launched on February 24.









01:33 File-Smoke rises over the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, where the Ukrainian Army is resisting along with dozens of civilians. Russia has ordered its military to stop attacks there and blockade the site. In Mariupol, on April 20, 2022. © Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Despite Boichenko’s call, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukraine was not trying to establish any humanitarian corridors for civilians on Friday “because of the danger on the routes.”

“To all those waiting to be evacuated: be patient, please wait!” he posted on his Facebook account.

6:03 (BOG) The UN cites evidence that “may constitute war crimes”

The United Nations Human Rights office has sounded the alarm in recent hours about the “growing evidence” of what “may constitute war crimes” in Ukraine.

“The Russian armed forces have indiscriminately fired and shelled populated areas, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes,” said a statement from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Human Rights (Acnudh), Michelle Bachelet.

The UN detailed that during a mission to Bucha, northwest of kyiv, carried out on April 9, its investigators documented the unlawful killing, including summary execution, of some 50 civilians.

It also indicated that they received more than 300 complaints of civilian killings in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and kyiv regions, all under the control of the Russian armed forces in late February and early March.

“The scale of summary executions of civilians in areas previously occupied by Russian forces is also emerging. The preservation of evidence and the dignified treatment of mortal remains, as well as psychological and other relief for victims and their families, must be guaranteed.” relatives,” he added.

On the other hand, the UN said that its observers have also documented what appears to be the use of weapons with indiscriminate effects, causing civilian casualties, by the Ukrainian armed forces in the east of the country.

5:45 (BOG) 2,000 soldiers and 1,000 civilians continue to resist at a plant in Mariupol

Despite the fact that Vladimir Putin proclaimed victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday, April 21, 2,000 Ukrainian fighters and 1,000 civilians are still holding out inside the 11 km2 Azovstal steel plant.

Some fear that they could die of hunger and thirst after Putin ordered the place to be heavily blocked so that nothing and no one would pass. Local authorities are calling for the evacuation of wounded civilians and soldiers.

Putin’s decision to besiege the site would indicate an intention to contain Ukrainian resistance in the port city and free Russian forces to deploy elsewhere in the east of the country, the British Ministry of Defense said in an assessment released on Friday. .









01:30

5:31 (BOG) Satellite images show more than 200 mass graves near Mariupol

Satellite imagery provider Maxar Technologies released photos of what it says are more than 200 mass graves near Mariupol in eastern Ukraine, a city where local authorities say the Russians have been burying residents to try to hide. the massacres committed in the midst of their purpose to control the Donbass region.

The tombs could contain up to 9,000 dead, said the city council of the port city.

The mayor, Vadym Boychenko, accused the Russians of “concealing their military crimes” by removing the bodies of civilians from the city and burying them in Manhush, 20 km west of the port city.

“The bodies of the dead were brought in on trucks and, in fact, were simply dumped on hills,” added Piotr Andryushchenko, aide to the Mayor’s Office.

A satellite image shows a general view of the cemetery and the expansion of new graves in Manhush, near Mariupol, Ukraine, March 19, 2022. Image taken on March 19, 2022. © Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

Boychenko called the Russian actions in the city “the new Babi Yar,” a reference to the site of multiple Nazi massacres in which nearly 34,000 Ukrainian Jews were killed in 1941.

The Kremlin did not immediately comment on the Mariupol killings. When mass graves and hundreds of dead civilians were discovered in Bucha and other towns around kyiv after Russian troops withdrew three weeks ago, Russian officials denied their soldiers were involved.

In a statement, Maxar noted that a review of earlier images indicates that the Manhush graves were excavated in late March and expanded in recent weeks.

With Reuters, AP and local media