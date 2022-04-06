Bodies can be seen in Bucha street in satellite image of March 19| Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

As soon as images of civilian bodies on the streets of the Ukrainian city of Bucha, in the capital Kiev region, began to be circulated by the press and caused outrage around the world, Russia opened a new front in the counter-information war and has been claiming that the records are nothing more than montage or staging.

In a Telegram post, the Russian Defense Ministry argued that all Russian units withdrew completely from Bucha last Wednesday (30) and that images of bodies only emerged on the fourth day after that, last weekend, “when the Security Service of Ukraine and representatives of the Ukrainian media arrived in the city” – suggesting that the corpses were placed on public roads after the invading forces had left.

In addition, the folder maintained that the bodies “were not hardened after at least four days” and did not have “typical cadaver stains and the wounds contain unclotted blood.”

“All this conclusively confirms that the photos and videos of Bucha are another hoax, a staged production and a provocation by the Kiev regime to Western media, as was the case in Mariupol with motherhood, as well as in other cities,” added the report. Ministry.

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, confirmed this thesis at a press conference. “Suddenly they [corpos]

appear in the streets, abandoned on the road, one by one, left and right. Some of them are moving, some of them show signs of life,” he said.

However, satellite images released by the American company Maxar Technologies dismantle this thesis and prove that bodies were on the streets of Bucha weeks ago, when the city was still controlled by Russian forces.

“High resolution Maxar satellite imagery collected in Bucha, Ukraine, verifies and corroborates recent social media videos and photos that reveal bodies lying on the streets and left outdoors for weeks,” said Maxar Technologies spokesperson Stephen Wood, in a statement on Monday (4).

Also refuting the Russian claim of staging, the American newspaper New York Times and the Agence France Presse made comparisons that prove that bodies were found in the same places and positions they were in when the Russians controlled Bucha.

According to the New York Times visual investigation team, satellite images show bodies on Yablonska Street between March 9 and 11, which later appear in the same positions in a video taken by a local councilor on April 1, when Ukrainian forces they had already taken back Bucha.

A second video on Yablonska Street showed three more bodies, one next to a bicycle and one next to an abandoned car – the motor vehicle and the nearby corpse already appeared in satellite images taken between March 20 and 21.

France Presse compared images of Maxar with photos taken by a team from the agency itself on Saturday (2), when journalists saw the corpses of at least 22 people dressed in civilian clothes.

France Presse reported that several bodies that appeared in a satellite image by Maxar dated March 19 were in the same position and in the same locations in photos taken by the agency two weeks later.

Regarding an allegation made by the Russian Defense Ministry on Telegram, which pointed to two bodies moving in a video recorded on Yablonska Street and posted online on April 2, the agency reported that a team of its own was at the scene on April 3 and photographed the two immobile corpses in exactly the same location and positions as in the video.