Footage from Crimea could show that Russia fears a counter-offensive. Conscientious objectors are increasing. News ticker on the Ukraine war.

satellite imagery from Russian base: Vladimir Putin's troops are probably clearing camps.

Death through undersupply: Kalashnikov employee denounces Russia's losses.

through : Kalashnikov employee denounces Russia’s losses. The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties in Russia or the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from April 28, 11:35 am: According to British military experts, Moscow’s waiver of the international army games, which are normally held annually, reveals concerns in the Russian leadership. As recently as 2022, Russia had held the competitions, also known as the “Olympic War Games” or “tank biathlon”. However, there had been some criticism for this in their own country.

“Russia has probably canceled the games because it is concerned that the event might appear inappropriate in wartime,” the Defense Ministry’s latest intelligence report said in London. Another realistic possibility is that Russia is concerned that it will not be able to dominate the competition as usual due to the losses in its war of aggression. Last year, in addition to Russia, China, Venezuela, Belarus and Kazakhstan took part.

Ukraine war: Russia fears Ukrainian counter-offensive, according to ISW

First report from April 28th: Crimea – Vladimir Putin’s troops invaded Ukraine more than 14 months ago – but those attacked managed to reverse some of the initial Russian successes. However, Moscow still controls nearly 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory, including Crimea, which it annexed back in 2014.

The US Institute for War Studies (ISW) recently reiterated that Russia fears a Ukrainian counteroffensive. A recent report by a major US broadcaster seems to support this.

Russia is apparently clearing a base in Crimea (symbol image). © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

War in Ukraine: Russia apparently evacuates military base near Kherson

CNN reviewed satellite imagery published by Maxar Technologies and concluded that Russian forces have cleared a key base in northern Crimea. According to the report, the base is located in the village of Medvedivka. He had housed a “considerable amount” of Russian equipment. There are several Ukrainian places with this name, but here it is meant on the Black Sea Peninsula.

It is still unclear why Moscow had moved the equipment or where. Earlier this month, however, Russian occupiers in Crimea signaled that they expected a Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at the peninsula.

Experts suspect that the withdrawal of Russian military equipment from the Medvedivka base could be related to defensive operations ahead of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

War in Ukraine: More than 1,000 Russians in court – for desertion

Meanwhile, it has emerged that since the Russian mobilization began, the authorities have accused more than 1,000 soldiers of desertion, unauthorized removal from the force, or disobeying orders. “As of the last week of April, 1,064 cases have been received by military courts,” the independent portal reported media zone.

Initially, this information could not be checked independently, just as little as this information from Nexta: According to the Belarusian portal, Russians are killing their own compatriots in the course of warfare – through carelessness. Artem Katulin, the head of the training center for tactical medicine of the Russian Kalashnikov Group, has now put forward this thesis. Katulin therefore assumes that more than 50 percent of the soldiers who have fallen so far have died simply because their wounds were not treated properly.

Putin announced partial mobilization in autumn 2022. At the time, hundreds of thousands of Russians fled abroad for fear of being drafted. Speculations about a new wave of conscription are currently piling up again. The Kremlin, on the other hand, has so far denied this. (frs)