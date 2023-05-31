Ukraina.ru published satellite images of the Ukrainian intelligence building after the Russian strike

Satellite images of the building of the headquarters of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine appeared on the network after the Russian strike. The relevant footage is published by Ukraina.ru in its Telegram-channel.

On May 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces hit the central decision-making points in Ukraine, in which strikes were planned on the territory of the country. Later, President Vladimir Putin called the drone attack in Moscow a response to a strike on the headquarters of the GUR.

Ukraina.ru published comparative footage taken on May 25 and 30. “Either the GUR building really flew very seriously and filled up the bunker there, or they suddenly decided to make repairs and dug out a huge amount of land right on the courtyard and parking lot,” the publication says.

On May 30, ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva said that the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine in Kyiv was destroyed by a Russian missile. “The drone attack on Moscow and the region is the revenge of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Moscow Region (Kirill) Budanov for his headquarters on Rybalsky Island in Kyiv, which was destroyed by a rocket yesterday,” he said.