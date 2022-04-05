The images taken by the satellites over Bucha dismantle the thesis woven by the Kremlin that the massacre in the city besieged and controlled for weeks by the Russian Army is a “montage” of the kyiv Government. After the horror created by the discovery of dozens of corpses lying in the street or half-buried in mass graves – quite a few of them handcuffed and with signs of having suffered torture – and the immediate reaction of condemnation from the West, Moscow argued on Monday that the corpses appeared after his soldiers had withdrawn from the city. That is, the authorship of these deaths would not be his. And even the Kremlin warned that some of the bodies “were moving” or could be “actors”, all willing to generate the impression of a massacre committed by Russian forces in order to criminalize the Government of Vladimir Putin.

If the theory already seemed incredible enough, some photographs recorded of a Bucha street in mid-March by the Maxar satellite add graphic proof. They show what would be several corpses of civilians scattered on public roads and, specifically, in a neighborhood where the Ukrainians said they found multiple bodies a few days ago, when they recovered the city located on the outskirts of kyiv after the departure of the Russians. The images manage to focus on neighbors who were shot dead in the street or by the effect of bombs at two different times: between the 9th and 11th of last month, as well as from the 19th to the 21st, when the Kremlin Army was in control. from the city. Many bodies have remained three weeks in the open air. They were still there, inert and revealing the atrocious brutality of their attackers, when journalists were able to visit the town this weekend.

The images will be part of the dossier made up by the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office to prove the existence of war crimes by the invaders. An adviser to President Volódimir Zelenski explained on Tuesday that a line of work tries to demonstrate that the perpetrators of the massacre did not act on their own but received orders from their superiors in a structured plan to cause the greatest damage in Ukraine.

kyiv maintains the theory that the Russian troops assaulted Bucha, as well as other cities, through a three-stage strategy. The first corresponds to the physical confrontation, when the units fight street to street and building to building against the Ukrainian resistance. Once subdued, the issue is to establish systematic terror among the population through torture, rape, summary executions and indiscriminate punishment of the population. Bodies of children under 14 years of age who had been tortured have been found. Finally, in case of withdrawal, the soldiers leave a trail of “atrocities”. According to the kyiv Executive, given that Bucha’s withdrawal was carried out “in an organized manner”, one could only think that war crimes were ordered in a “conscious” manner. The head of British Intelligence agrees with this thesis.

face recognition



The EU has promised help to the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office to carry out the investigation. According to US media, this body has begun to interview people throughout the country, especially women and elderly survivors, to document the “brutal behavior” of the invaders and bring their accusations to the International Criminal Court. Up to 50,000 investigators from different judicial and police departments would participate in this enormous investigation.

THE CIVIL VICTIMS, IN THE FIRST PERSON: “He put poison in the alcohol and there were four fewer ‘liberators’.”

“Money and poison, that helped us get out of Chernigov. The Russians were very drunk. My father began dealing with enemies and offering them moonshine. For two days he fed them high-quality slop, and to convince them that it was not poisoned, he even drank from the bottle himself. On the third day he no longer tasted the drink; to the fourth, he poured poison into the alcohol. The next morning there were already four ‘liberators’ less. Then we negotiated with a ‘buryat’ (as those who belong to the largest ethnic group in Siberia are called), to take us to Belarus for 3,000 dollars”.

“They left my daughter bald, then they took her away and we have not seen her again”

“The invaders entered our house on February 26. They broke down the front door. They watched us through the sights of the machine guns. Grandpa tried to pounce on them yelling, ‘What are you sons of bitches doing?’ They pushed him and shot his cat. Then they ordered us all (me, my husband, two daughters, my grandson and my father) to go down to the basement, where we stayed for almost two weeks without being able to leave. Fortunately, there was food there. We are saved thanks to preserves. The water was brought to us daily by our youngest daughter. Liter and a half. In the morning and in the afternoon, the soldiers who had stayed at her house would take her out of the basement to prepare food for them. She didn’t say a word to us about how they treated her. But we assume that she was abused. On March 8 she came back bald, and the next day they took her out of the basement and we have never seen her again. Our ‘guests’ also left. They left the house in ruins. As soon as we could we went to another city.

“Every morning the fighters flew over our houses dropping bombs”

«It was very scary: explosions nearby, tanks, Grads missiles… We lived in the basement. We sat with my daughter there and prayed. Russian aviation was the most feared. Every morning the fighters flew low over the houses and dropped bombs. You sit, listen to the sound and think: Will it fall on us this time or not? “One day we took a risk and tried to go to my parents’ house. We passed through the gardens, crossed by school number 3, but on Oleksy Tikhogo street we ran into an enemy tank. There were corpses of civilians around, many corpses. We got scared and started screaming loudly so they wouldn’t shoot us. The Russian soldiers came out and pointed their machine guns at us. They were angry, they were rude, but they waved and let us through. Maybe the Lord saved us. There were many dead bodies, all civilians, in front of that tank. We turned around and had to walk over the bodies.”

For now, the Prosecutor’s Office has already identified some alleged participants in the massacre, according to Ukrainian media, thanks to a powerful American facial recognition system to which Ukraine has had access since the beginning of March. Apparently, the Police have reviewed the recordings of the transport companies from where hundreds of soldiers have sent objects looted in Bucha to their relatives in Russia and compared their faces with this digital base, which contains more than 2,000 million images of networks, among them those hung by thousands of Russian soldiers.