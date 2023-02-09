Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

After severe earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, several thousand people lost their lives – and the trend is rising. Satellite photos show the extent of the disaster.

Antakya – The consequences of the devastating earthquake disaster in the Turkish-Syrian border area on Monday morning (February 6) hit countless people – the World Health Organization (WHO) assumes that 23 million people will be affected. In the affected regions, thousands of houses have collapsed or are in danger of collapsing. The company Maxar Technologies has now published before and after satellite images. The extent of the destruction cannot be overlooked.

City in ruins: Satellite image of Antakya shows destruction

Satellite images from 2022 show what Turkish cities looked like before the earthquake. ©Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies / AFP

A satellite image shows the Turkish city of Antakya on December 22, 2022. The cityscape has changed drastically after the earthquake. The hope of finding survivors in the rubble is slowly fading. The authorities and rescue workers in Turkey and Syria reported more than 17,500 deaths by midday on Thursday (February 9).

Antakya is in ruins after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. ©Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies / AFP

The recording of February 8, 2023 clearly shows Antakya lying in ruins. At least 17,000 buildings are said to have collapsed in the ten affected provinces of Turkey, Vice President Fuat Oktay reported on Monday. Countless people are now homeless because the buildings that are still standing are also a danger – instability and further collapses cannot be ruled out. People have slept outside, in cars, or under bus shelters for the past few nights.

Entire cities destroyed: millions of people affected by the consequences of the earthquake

Ten Turkish provinces are said to be affected by the consequences of the earthquake disaster. ©Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies / AFP

The satellite photo of the city of Islahiye in south-eastern Turkey also illustrates the impact of an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8. The extreme temperatures make it difficult for rescue workers to find survivors. In addition, the political situation in the civil war country Syria is exacerbating the salvage and supply of relief supplies. According to the German Press Agency, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is calling for further border crossings in Turkey and Syria to be opened due to the emergency situation. Two more crossings are to be opened, announced Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavosoglu. Crossings controlled by Damascus could also be opened for “humanitarian reasons”.

Around 20 organizations are deployed in the disaster area, including the alliance Aktion Deutschland Hilft. Among other things, they distribute food, baby food, hygiene articles and drinking water – but also tents and blankets. According to the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), further relief supplies are to be brought to Turkey on Thursday with three A400M aircraft from the Bundeswehr. (hk/afp/dpa)