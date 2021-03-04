Radar imaging, Captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, they show how a 1,270 km2 iceberg, called A-74, broke off the Brunt ice shelf in Antarctica on February 26.

Glaciologists have been closely monitoring the many crevices and chasms that have formed on the Brunt Ice Shelf of 150 meters thick During the last years.

In late 2019, a new rift was detected in the part of the ice shelf north of McDonald Ice Rumples, leading into another large rift near the Stancomb-Wills glacial tongue.

The breaking of the largest iceberg in history, the A68a. It was last January (AP).

This latest crack was closely monitored by satellite imagery, as it was seen rapidly cutting through the ice shelf. Recent ice surface velocity data derived from Sentinel-1 data indicated that the region north of the new rift is the most unstable: it moves about 5 meters per day.

Then, in the early hours of Friday the 26th, the newest rift rapidly widened before finally breaking free of the rest of the floating ice shelf.

The new iceberg moves around 5 meters per day (BAS).

ESA’s Mark Drinkwater said in a statement: “Although the birth of the new iceberg was expected and predicted a few weeks ago, watching these remote events unfold remains captivating. Over the next several weeks and months, the iceberg could be swept away by the swift southwesterly flowing coastal current, run aground or cause further damage by striking the southern Brunt ice shelf. Therefore, we will be carefully monitoring the situation using data provided by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission. “

Though currently has no name, the iceberg has been informally named A-74. Antarctic icebergs are named after the Antarctic quadrant in which they were originally sighted, then a sequential number, then, if the iceberg breaks, a sequential letter.

The landslide poses no threat to the British Antarctic Survey’s Halley VI research station, which is currently unmanned, which was relocated to a safer location in 2017 after the ice shelf it would be considered unsafe.

Europa Press Agency.

Look also



GML