Satellite has signed with him European Investment Bank (EIB) a loan of 30 million euros to co-finance the development of its satellite constellation. The company run by Jaume Sanperabased in Barcelona, ​​plans to operate more than 100 low orbit (LEO) satellites in 2028.

This operation is part of a series B investment round of 70 million euros (40 million in capital and 30 million in debt) that the company hopes to complete in the very short term. To date, the group has raised a total of 45 million through the EIB agreement, the entry of the owners of Mayoral announced in Septemberwho accessed the company’s capital after contributing 10 million through Global Portfolio Investments, and a convertible note of five million.

The signature BlueBull has acted as the company’s exclusive financial advisor in the structuring and negotiation of the financing with the EIB.

“The support of the EIB is important for us because it is an institution that supports strategic companies in Europe. The space sector is one of the areas where the search for sovereignty is most important, not only in the commercial field but also in defense “, explained Sanpera.

For his part, the vice president of the EIB, Robert de Groothas stated that this loan reflects its commitment to “innovation and development of the European space sector, supporting the digital transition and contributing to the strategic autonomy of the EU in the field of space and global connectivity in the context of the Strategic Initiative European Security Council”.

Commercial phase in 2025

Since its founding in 2019, Sateliot has laid the foundations of its business model as wholesale 5G connection provider for IoT devices (Internet of Things) at a global level. The company aims to provide coverage where telecommunications operators cannot adequately satisfy the needs of their customers.

The group already has six satellites in orbittwo in the testing phase and four in the commercial phase. “At the beginning of 2025 we will definitively enter the commercial phase“, reports the first executive. The company has tied up more than 250 million euros in contracts with more than 400 clients in more than 50 countries around the world. Among its clients are companies such as Telefónica or AWS.

His business plan It foresees a turnover of 500 million euros in 2027 and 1,000 million in 2030, with more than 60% gross profit (ebitda). Sateliot’s shareholders include Indra, Cellnex, Global Portfolio Investments and the State through public society Sepides.