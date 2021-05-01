We know that anime is still not well liked by many people in Mexico. When Pokemon It became popular in our country, it generated controversy among a large part of the Mexican population, as they considered it to be a caricature with satanic and paranormal implications.

It even went so far as to say that Pikachu meant ‘more powerful than god‘. Eventually, this controversy was forgotten, but there are still some who consider anime as evil.

However, a Mexican television program again linked a Japanese series with paranormal events. Although it seems that this time it was unintentional and out of total ignorance.

During the last broadcast of the program Extranormal, the so-called harmonizer and expert in metaphysics, Octavio Elizondo, he came across a pint that he interpreted as a paranormal manifestation. What you don’t know is that it was actually a simple drawing of Meliodas, protagonist of Nanatsu no Taizai.

The investigator came face to face with Demon King Meliodas

In the most recent episode of the show, the drivers headed toward an abandoned orphanage in El Salto, Jalisco. There, they supposedly had different inexplicable experiences. However, the one that caught the attention of anime fans was the unexpected encounter with Meliodas.

When they were investigating one of the orphanage rooms, a thunderous bang was heard. Then, Octavio Elizondo assured that this happened just at the same time in which he began to read something that seemed to say: ‘jump, jump, jump‘.

The cameraman pointed at the graffiti, only to discover that it was a simple drawing of Meliodas, the Demon King who used to say ‘sate, sate, sate‘ at all times.

‘Sate‘is a Japanese expression that can have different translations depending on the context. It can be ‘let’s see’, ‘let’s see’, ‘good’, ‘wow’, and so on. But it is never something satanic.

We cannot imagine who drew Meliodas in the abandoned orphanage, although he surely did not think that one day, Octavio Elizondo I was going to consider it a paranormal manifestation.

